Trimble turns back Lady Rebels, 68-40

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — A tough start to recover from.

The South Gallia girls basketball team was held to just four points in the first half of Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division bout at Bill White Gymnasium, where the Lady Rebels ultimately fell to host Trimble by a 68-40 count.

The Lady Tomcats (2-0, 1-0 TVC Hocking) were ahead 19-2 at the end of the opening period, and 37-4 at halftime.

South Gallia (0-2, 0-1) snapped out of it after the break, outscoring the hosts 16-to-15 in the third quarter, making the margin 52-20 headed into the finale.

The Lady Rebels saved their best for last, closing the 68-40 setback with a 20-to-16 run.

After a pair of two-pointers in the first half, South Gallia made 15 field goals, including a quartet of three-pointers, in the second half. THS made 28 field goals in the win, with six coming from beyond the arc. SGHS made 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) foul shots in the game, while Trimble was 6-of-13 (46.2 percent) from the line.

Jessie Rutt led the Red and Gold with a dozen points, followed by Kennedey Lambert with 10. Macie Sanders had six points for SGHS, Tori Triplett ended with five, Makayla Waugh tallied four, while Lindsey Wells came up with three.

Leading the Lady Tomcats, Jayne Six posted 20 points, Briana Orsborne scored 18, and Laikyn Imler tallied 12. Emma Beha and Emily Calentine both recorded six points in the win, Emily Young scored four, while Ashlynn Hardy had two points.

These teams are slated to meet again on Jan. 7 in Mercerville.

SGHS will be back at home on Dec. 14 against Belpre.

South Gallia's Lindsey Wells (2) looks to pass during the Lady Rebels' season-opening setback on Nov. 24 in Bidwell, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

