Ohio flattens Falcons, 52-10

ATHENS, Ohio — Dominating every phase of the game.

The Ohio University football team defeated Mid-American Conference guest Bowling Green 52-10 on Saturday afternoon at Peden Stadium, with the Bobcats finding the end zone seven times, including once on special teams, while coming up with three takeaways on defense.

Ohio (2-1, 2-1 MAC) needed seven plays and just 3:15 to go up 7-0, with De’Montre Tuggle scoring on an eight-yard run and Tristian Vandenberg making his first of seven point-after kicks.

After the Bobcat defense forced its first of four three-and-outs, the Ohio offense took over at its own 30. Tuggle was in the end zone on the very next play, making the Bobcat lead 14-0 with 9:28 left in the opening quarter.

Bowling Green (0-4, 0-4) got on the board with a 32-yard field goal by Nate Needham with 44 seconds left in the first, but Julian Ross returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, making Ohio’s advantage 21-3.

The Falcon offense found success at the start of the second quarter, going 73 yards in five plays, with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Matt McDonald to Javonte Kinsey. Needham made his only extra-point kick of the game, cutting the OU edge to 21-10 with 13:50 until halftime.

The Green and White responded with a 15-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a five-yard touchdown pass from Kurtis Rourke to Ryan Luehrman with 4:51 left in the half.

After another three-and-out by the guests, Ohio went 43 yards in four plays, with a 29-yard touchdown run by Armani Rogers making the OU lead 35-10 with 1:54 until halftime.

Ohio redshirt junior Alvin Floyd intercepted a pass on the Falcons’ next play from scrimmage, and three plays later, Rogers tossed a two-yard touchdown pass to Luehrman.

On the Falcons’ next try, Ohio redshirt junior Tariq Drake intercepted a pass and returned it 54 yards before being forced out of bounds at the BGSU 13 with two seconds left in the half.

Vanderburg made the 30-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Bobcats a 45-10 halftime advantage.

Bowling Green made it as far as the Ohio 2 on the first drive of the second half, but the Falcons were ultimately stopped on fourth down on the OU 4.

Ohio put the cherry on top of the 52-10 win on 10 plays and 96 yards later, with Tuggle finding paydirt at the end of a 43-yard run with 7:08 left in the third.

For the game, Ohio had a 21-to-12 edge in first downs, and a 436-to-306 advantage in total offense, including 355-to-191 on the ground. OU was penalized five times for 40 yards, while BGSU was sent back 45 yards over seven flags.

For the Bobcats, Rourke completed 10-of-11 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, while rushing three times for 43 yards. Rogers was 2-for-3 passing for 14 yards and a touchdown, to go with 65 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. C.J. Harris completed his lone pass attempt for four yards, while picking up 16 yards on three carries.

Tuggle ran 15 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught a four-yard pass. O’Shaan Allison ran nine times for 33 yards, Jonathan Barna gained 11 yards on eight carries, while Ross picked up two yards on two totes.

Ryan Luehrman caught a team-best five passes for 34 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Walton hauled in three passes for seven yards, while Shane Hooks and Isiah Cox each caught one 13-yard pass. Jerome Buckner grabbed a six-yard pass, while Tanner Allton caught one pass for four yards in the win.

Along with Drake and Floyd, Jett Elad also intercepted a pass for the victors. Bryce Houston and Bryce Dugan led the Ohio defense with six and five tackles respectively. Jared Dorsa recorded the lone sack for the Bobcat defense.

For BGSU, McDonald completed 9-of-20 pass attempts for 125 yards and a touchdown. Quintin Morris had a team-best six receptions for 69 yards, while Andrew Clair led the way on the ground with 118 yards on 15 tries.

Darren Anders recorded a game-high 13 tackles for the Falcon defense, while Jordan Porter had the team’s lone sack.

Ohio finishes up its home slate on Saturday against unbeaten Buffalo at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Ohio redshirt senior Ryan Luehrman (88) makes his second touchdown grab of the day, during the Bobcats’ 52-10 victory on Saturday in Athens, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_12.1-OU-Luehrman.jpg Ohio redshirt senior Ryan Luehrman (88) makes his second touchdown grab of the day, during the Bobcats’ 52-10 victory on Saturday in Athens, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Ohio’s Julian Ross (2) breaks away from a Falcons defender, during a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, during the Bobcats’ 52-10 victory on Saturday in Athens, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_12.1-OU-Ross.jpg Ohio’s Julian Ross (2) breaks away from a Falcons defender, during a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, during the Bobcats’ 52-10 victory on Saturday in Athens, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Ohio redshirt senior Armani Rogers (18) breaks a 29-yard touchdown run, during the Bobcats’ 52-10 win on Saturday in Athens, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_12.1-wo-OU-Rogers.jpg Ohio redshirt senior Armani Rogers (18) breaks a 29-yard touchdown run, during the Bobcats’ 52-10 win on Saturday in Athens, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Ohio redshirt senior Austin Conrad makes a diving tackle on BGSU tailback Andrew Clair, during the Bobcats’ 42-point win on Saturday at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_12.1-wo-OU-Conrad.jpg Ohio redshirt senior Austin Conrad makes a diving tackle on BGSU tailback Andrew Clair, during the Bobcats’ 42-point win on Saturday at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Ohio senior De’Montre Tuggle (24) evades a pair of Falcons, during Saturday’s MAC East Division bout at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_12.1-wo-OU-Tuggle.jpg Ohio senior De’Montre Tuggle (24) evades a pair of Falcons, during Saturday’s MAC East Division bout at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Ohio redshirt freshman quarterback Kurtis Rourke passes to Ryan Luehrman (right), during the first half of the Bobcats’ 52-10 win on Saturday in Athens, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_12.1-wo-OU-Rourke.jpg Ohio redshirt freshman quarterback Kurtis Rourke passes to Ryan Luehrman (right), during the first half of the Bobcats’ 52-10 win on Saturday in Athens, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Ohio redshirt sophomore Vonnie Watkins (93) pressures BGSU quarterback Matt McDonald, during the first half of the Bobcats’ 52-10 win on Saturday in Athens, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_12.1-wo-OU-Watkins.jpg Ohio redshirt sophomore Vonnie Watkins (93) pressures BGSU quarterback Matt McDonald, during the first half of the Bobcats’ 52-10 win on Saturday in Athens, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Ohio redshirt sophomore Tyler Walton (4) carries the ball behind a block from teammate Adam Luehrman, during the Bobcats’ 42-point win on Saturday in Athens, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_12.1-wo-OU-Walton.jpg Ohio redshirt sophomore Tyler Walton (4) carries the ball behind a block from teammate Adam Luehrman, during the Bobcats’ 42-point win on Saturday in Athens, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.