Rebels roll past Oak Hill, 63-48

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — A smooth season opener.

The South Gallia boys basketball team began its 2020-21 campaign with a 63-48 victory over non-conference guest Oak Hill on Wednesday in Gallia County.

The Rebels (1-0) held the Oaks (0-1) to just two buckets in the first quarter. South Gallia led 11-4 at the end of the opening period, with Brayden Hammond scoring nine of the hosts’ points.

SGHS added a point to its lead in the second stanza, outscoring Oak Hill 16-to-15 for a 27-19 halftime advantage.

The Rebels pulled away in the third period, going on a 17-to-8 run for a 44-27 lead with eight minutes to play.

Both offenses saved their best for last, with the Oaks pouring in 21 points, while the Red and Gold sealed the 63-48 victory with a 19-point quarter.

Hammond led the hosts with 24 points on the strength of 11 field goals. Tristan Saber was next with 15 points, followed by Jaxxin Mabe with 11. Andrew Small finished with five points, Ean Combs scored four, while Blake Saunders and Layne Ours chipped in with two points each for the Rebels.

Leading the Oaks, Aidan Hall scored 13 points and Evan Fisher added 11. Kade Kinzel and Brock Harden had eight points apiece, Connor Clark and Stiltner tallied three each, while Braylon Howell claimed two points.

South Gallia made 9-of-18 (50 percent) free throws in the win, while OHHS went 4-for-14 (28.6 percent) at the charity stripe.

The Rebels return to action on Dec. 4 at River Valley.

