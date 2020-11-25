Two Lady Knights named to all-state soccer teams

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A pair of Lady Knights were selected to the Class AA-A all-state first team, ending a two-year drought for the PPHS girls.

Point Pleasant — which went 8-5-3 this season — was represented on first team by junior midfielder Kady Hughes and senior defender Kira Henderson, both first-time all-state honorees.

Hughes put in 15 goals this season, tying for the team-high, while coming up with eight assists, second most on the squad.

Henderson — the team captain — anchored a PPHS defense that shut out 10 opponents this fall.

The Coach of the Year award in Class AA-A went to Williamstown’s Ben Rinehart. Player of the Year was awarded to Winfield’s Ava Hall, with Forward of the Year going to Charleston Catholic’s Lindsay Carr, Midfielder of the Year going to Philip Barbour’s Audrey Williams, Defender of the Year going to Charleston Catholic’s Audrey Miller, and Goalkeeper of the Year going to Poca’s Devin Ord.

2020 WVHSSCA Class AA-A Girls Soccer

FIRST TEAM

Forwards: Emma Berman, Williamstown; Lindsay Carr, Charleston Catholic; Olivia Krinov, Lewis County; Tricia Lemasters, Fairmont Senior.

Midfielders: Anna Belan, Elkins; Natalie Chambers, Williamstown; Kierstyn Doss, Winfield; Ava Hall, Winfield; Kady Hughes, Point Pleasant; Kierstyn Maxey, East Fairmont; Ella McMullen, Williamstown; Sophia Stark, Linsly; Audrey Williams, Phillip Barbour.

Defenders: Emma Cayton, Lewis County; Kira Henderson, Point Pleasant; Rylee Hinkle, Winfield; Camryn Irvin, Williamstown; Audrey Miller, Charleston Catholic.

Goalkeeper: Devin Ord, Poca.

Player of the Year:

Ava Hall, Winfield.

Coach of the Year:

Ben Rinehart, Williamstown.

Forward of the Year:

Lindsay Carr, Charleston Catholic.

Midfielder of the Year:

Audrey Williams, Phillip Barbour.

Defender of the Year:

Audrey Miller, Charleston Catholic.

Goalkeeper of the Year:

Devin Ord, Poca.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Bella Cinco, Charleston Catholic, Tommie-Ann Cole, Nicholas County; Karlie Denham, North Marion; Katie Farley, Poca; Birkely Richards, Robert C. Byrd.

Midfielders: Kadie Dunham, Grafton; Graylin Floyd, Phillip Barbour; Sydney Greene, Fairmont Senior; Abby Lacy, Nitro; Ella McDougal, Lewis County; Lilly Miller, East Fairmont; Maren Muth, Huntington St. Joseph; Hanna Rahin, Charleston Catholic.

Defenders: Vivan Delgra, Charleston Catholic; Courtney Dunbar, Herbert Hoover; Mara Griffith, Grafton; Carly Jordan, Winfield; Kaylee Kenney, East Fairmont; Angelina Spickard, Madonna; Braylynn Travis, Phillip Barbour; Abby Weingart, Winfield.

Goalkeepers: Rebecca Cox, Fairmont Senior; Sophie Folwell, Williamstown; Maddy Harper, Herbert Hoover.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards: Adaline Cinalli, Fairmont Senior; Makenna McKenny, Pocahontas County; Isabella Pulice, Madonna; Emma Riffe, Pocahontas County; Sydney Vilain, Liberty (Harrison).

Midfielders: Allyson Alderman, Pocahontas County; Mya Barnes, Liberty (Harrison); Mia Bennett, Shady Spring; Makayla Comas, East Fairmont; Adison Garavaglia, Braxton County; Ramsay Mansuetto, Wheeling Central; Emily Stevens, Shady Spring; Ivy White, Nicholas County.

Defenders: Jairika Baylor, Wheeling Central; Helen Bossart, Linsly; Hannah Brown, Lewis County; Sofia DiBacco, Madonna; Alyssa Dunn, Robert C. Byrd; Lena Elkins, Nitro; Ava Lee, Huntington St. Joseph; Grace Ridenhour, Linsly; Macaden Taylor, Pocahontas County; Izzy Workman, Shady Spring.

Goalkeepers: Sienna Bircher, Pocahontas County; Kayla Black, East Fairmont; Emma Kyle, Liberty (Harrison).

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

