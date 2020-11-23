Unbeaten Herd 17th in latest AP poll

The Thundering Herd didn’t lose on the field, but they dropped a spot in the rankings nonetheless. The Marshall football team ended up 17th in the last Associated Press college football poll, which was released Sunday evening. The Herd (7-0, 4-0 CUSA East) ended up being idle last weekend after having their home contest against Charlotte canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak. MU entered last weekend tied with Coastal Carolina for the 16th spot in the AP poll. The Thundering Herd — the lone unbeaten program remaining in Conference USA — returns to the gridiron on Saturday, Dec. 5, when it hosts Rice. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

