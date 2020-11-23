Ironladies outlast River Valley, 52-47

BIDWELL, Ohio — On the wrong end of a great comeback.

The River Valley girls basketball team led non-conference guest Jackson by 10 points three minutes into the second half of Friday’s season opener, but the visiting Ironladies rallied back and escaped Gallia County with a 52-47 victory, sinking 12-of-14 free throws in the final quarter.

After a trio of lead changes in the opening period, the teams were tied at 13. There were three more lead changes in the second, the final of which came with the Lady Raiders (0-1) taking a 24-22 edge with 1:39 left in the first half.

RVHS was up 27-25 at halftime, and then started the second half with an 8-0 run for its largest lead of the night.

The Ironladies (1-0) trimmed the deficit back to five points, at 39-34, by the end of the third quarter, and then tied it at 43 on free throws by Taylor Evans with 2:51 left in the game.

Hannah Jacks made a two-pointer with 2:20 left to reestablish the RVHS lead, but T.J. Carpenter made back-to-back free throws with 2:03 to play, tying it at 45. After a steal by Katelyn Webb, JHS took a 47-45 lead on a second chance bucket by Evans with 1:19 left in the game.

Jacks tied it at 47 with back-to-back free throws six seconds later, but Kenzie Davis made two free throws after another offensive rebound, giving Jackson a 49-47 lead with 44 seconds left. Carpenter went 3-for-4 at the free throw line over the remainder of the contest, capping off the 52-47 Ironladies victory.

For the game, Jackson earned a 37-to-34 edge in rebounds, including 17-to-13 on the offensive glass. The Ironladies also claimed a 21-to-19 advantage in the turnover battle. Collectively, the Lady Raiders recorded 12 steals, eight assists and four blocked shots, while JHS had 14 steals, eight assists and five rejections.

The hosts hit 17-of-50 (34 percent) field goal attempts, including 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) three-point tries, while Jackson was 14-of-52 (26.9 percent) from the field, including 2-of-11 (18.2 percent) from deep. At the foul line, RVHS went 11-for-19 (57.9 percent), while the Red and White made 22-of-31 (71.0 percent).

The Lady Raiders were led by Jacks with 20 points and nine rebounds. Morrisa Barcus was next with 11 points and eight boards, followed by Lauren Twyman with five points and a team-best four assists. Sierra Somerville scored four points in the setback, Madison Hall added three, while Zoe Milliron and Allie Holley tallied two points apiece.

The RVHS defense was led by Twyman and Holley, both with three steals and a block apiece.

Leading the way for JHS, Carpenter scored 13 points and Evans tallied 12. Davis and Gracie Walburn had 10 points and nine rebounds apiece, Webb added four points and a team-best four steals, while Lauren Elliott tallied three points in the win.

On defense, Webb finished with a game-best six steals, while Carpenter earned a game-high two rejections.

The Silver and Black are slated to be back on their home court against South Gallia on Tuesday.

Alex Hawley

