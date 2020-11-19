2020 District 13 volleyball teams

A total of 23 people — players and two coaches — from Gallia and Meigs counties were named to the All-District 13 volleyball teams, as selected by the coaches within the district.

In Division II, Gallia Academy (20-4) — Ohio Valley Conference champions — landed four representatives, while River Valley (6-13) had three, and Meigs (9-13) picked up two.

For the Blue Angels, sophomore libero Jenna Harrison was named co-Defensive Player of the Year, and landed on first team for her first career district honor.

Also on first team for GAHS are senior Maddy Petro — the Division II All-Star representative — and junior Bailey Barnette. Petro and Barnette are second time honorees, as both were on third team a year ago.

Earning her first career all-district honor for Gallia Academy, Regan Wilcoxon was named to second team.

Representing the Lady Raiders on second team for a third year in a row is senior Mikenzi Pope. Joining Pope, a pair of first time all-district award winners, Madison Hall and Malerie Stanley were both named to the third team.

Both of the Lady Marauders’ selections came on the second team, with junior Mallory Hawley repeating as a second team choice from last year, and Hannah Durst earning her first career all-district nod.

In Division III, Eastern (15-8) claimed five spots, with first-year head coach Brandi Lanning as one of three to share the Coach of the Year honors.

EHS senior Sydney Sanders was named to the first team, after being selected as honorable mention in each of the last two seasons. Olivia Barber was also named to the all-district team for a third time, this year on second team, after third team last year and honorable mention in 2018.

On third team for the Lady Eagles are Jenna Chadwell and Brielle Newland, who were on second team and honorable mention respectively last year.

In Division IV, Southern (8-14) took five spots — with fifth-year head coach Kim Hupp as a co-Coach of the Year — while South Gallia earned four selections.

On second team for the Lady Tornadoes was Kayla Evans, who was an honorable mention a year ago. Kylie Gheen — who was a Division III honorable mention at Eastern last year — landed on third team for the Purple and Gold this fall.

Cassidy Roderus is also on third team for SHS, moving up from an honorable mention spot a year ago. Kassidy Chaney claimed an honorable mention for Southern this year, her first career all-district honor.

On third team for the Lady Rebels is Ryleigh Halley, a first-time all-district selection. Bella Cochran, Natalie Johnson and Jessie Rutt were each selected as honorable mentions for SGHS, with Rutt repeating from last season.

Division II

First Team

Cameron Zinn, Vinton County; Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County; Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy; Bailey Barnette, Gallia Academy; Kaydee Brown, Jackson; Kaycee Perkins, Jackson; Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy; Sydney Smith, Vinton County; Lacy Warr, Vinton County; Kloe Zink, Jackson.

Offensive Player of the Year: Cameron Zinn, Vinton County.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Kerrigan Ward, Vinton County; Jenna Harrison, Gallia Academy.

Coach of the Year: Ashley Ervin, Vinton County.

District 13 All-Star Representative: Maddy Petro, Gallia Academy.

Second Team

Hannah Durst, Meigs; Kesi Federspiel, Athens; Mallory Hawley, Meigs; Halle Hughes, Jackson; Zoey Kiefer, Vinton County; Mikenzi Pope, River Valley; Regan Wilcoxon.

Third Team

Lakyn Ellenwood, Warren; Madison Hall, River Valley; Sydney Hughes, Jackson; Haylee Morgan, Warren; Malerie Stanley, River Valley.

Division III

First Team

Samantha Lafon, Ironton; Karsyn Raines, Alexander; Madison Booth, Nelsonville-York; Brooke Casto, Alexander; Devin Forest, Ironton; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York; Jadyn Mace, Alexander; Kalei Ngumire, Fairland; Sydney Sanders, Eastern.

Offensive Player of the Year: Samantha Lafon, Ironton.

Defensive Players of the Year: Karsyn Raines, Alexander.

Tri-Coach of the Year: Natailie Newton, Alexander; Wayne Dicken, Nelsonville-York; Brandi Lanning, Eastern.

District 13 All-Star Representative: Karsyn Raines, Alexander.

Second Team

Kameren Arden, Ironton; Olivia Barber, Eastern; Gracie Damron, Coal Grove; Alexis Johnson, South Point; Kamryn Karr, Wellston; Chloe Lehman, Nelsonville-York; Brooklynn Roland, Fairland; Mollie Watts, Chesapeake.

Third Team

Jenna Chadwell, Eastern; Madison Deeter, Nelsonville-York; Abbe Kiritsy, Fairland; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove; Brielle Newland, Eastern; Erin Scurlock, Alexander; Lyndsey Robinson, Fairland; Evan Williams, Ironton.

Honorable Mention

Kailey Adkins, Oak Hill; Danielle Akers, Rock Hill; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake; Hallee Chapman, Federal Hocking; Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill; Ryleigh Giffin, Nelsonville-York; Jaidyn Griffith, Coal Grove; Lexie Grissett, Alexander; Camille Hall, South Point; Baylee Howard, Oak Hill; Whitney Howard, Rock Hill; Sadie Henry, Wellston; Gracie Hunt, Rock Hill; Kayla Jackson, Chesapeake; Brooklin Lovejoy, Fairland; Sydney Markel, South Point; Shaylin Matney, Rock Hill; Kylie Montgomery, Coal Grove; Mikinzi Ollom, Federal Hocking; Lainey Parker, Rock Hill; Olivia Perkins, South Point; Zowie Rollins, Chesapeake; Jenna Roberts, South Point; Jada Rogers, Ironton; Madison Wilson, Fairland; Megan Wroblewski, Chesapeake.

Division IV

First Team

Laikyn Imler, Trimble; Riley Campbell, Trimble; Alaina Boyden, Miller; Josie Crabtree, Miller; Ellie Johnson, Symmes Valley; Jacie Orsborne, Trimble, Riley Schweikart, Waterford; Addelynn Stevens, Trimble; Cara Taylor, Waterford.

Offensive Player of the Year: Laikyn Imler, Trimble.

Defensive Player of the Year: Riley Campbell, Trimble.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Shellie Lackey, Trimble; Kim Hupp, Southern.

District 13 All-Star Representative: Riley Schweikart, Waterford.

Second Team

Kayla Evans, Southern; Taylor Hinkle, Miller; Alayna Jones, Waterford; Alison Klaiber, Symmes Valley; Brianna Orsborne, Trimble; Lily Roberts, Waterford; Halee Williams, Belpre.

Third Team

Olivia Dishon, Miller; Kylie Gheen, Southern; Ryleigh Halley, South Gallia; Kaylea Harmon, Waterford; Alyssa Hutchinson, Belpre; Kylee Jenkins, Symmes Valley; Cassidy Roderus, Southern.

Honorable Mention

Kassidy Chaney, Southern; Bella Cochran, South Gallia; Emma Hodgson, Belpre; Natalie Johnson, South Gallia; Alyssa Kiefer, Miller; Sam McGee, Belpre; Jessie Rutt, South Gallia; Carrissa Sprigg, Belpre; Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley; Lauren Wells, Symmes Valley.

OVP area lands 23 selections throughout 3 divisions

