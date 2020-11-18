2020 All-OVC golf teams

CENTENARY, Ohio — A delectable dozen.

Gallia Academy had a total of 12 people earn all-league honors on the Ohio Valley Conference golf teams for both boys and girls this past 2020 fall season, which were based on final placements at the annual OVC championship meet.

Both the Blue Devils and the Blue Angels came away with six selections apiece, with GAHS girls coach Mark Allen coming away coach of the year honors.

Nine of the 11 Gallia Academy athletes collectively named to the two squads were first team honorees, while each program also secured a single honorable mention choice each.

The Blue Devils — who finished second in the league and eventually qualified for the Division II state tournament — led all OVC boys programs with six selections.

Senior Cooper Davis, juniors Hunter Cook and Will Hendrickson, and sophomores Laith Hamid and Beau Johnson all ended up winning first team honors. Sophomore Cody Bowman was also named to the honorable mention team.

Davis, Hamid and Hendrickson were repeat honorees on the All-OVC boys golf team for GAHS.

Bryan Ward of Fairland was named the coach of the year in the boys division.

Senior Lilly Rees was the lone Blue Angel to make a repeat appearance on the first team girls squad, but was joined on the first team by classmate Avery Minton, sophomore Addy Burke and freshman Jordan Blaine.

Sophomore Kylee Cook was also chosen to the honorable mention team on behalf of GAHS.

The Blue Angels won both the OVC and D-2 sectional titles this fall.

All-OVC Boys Golf Team

FIRST TEAM

Clayton Thomas, Fairland; Landon Thomas, Fairland; Jackson Stephens, Chesapeake; Laith Hamid, Gallia Academy; Brayden Sexton, South Point; Jacob Lemley, Chesapeake; Christian Hall, Chesapeake; Cooper Davis, Gallia Academy; Hunter Cook, Gallia Academy; Jackson McComas, Chesapeake; Will Hendrickson, Gallia Academy; Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy.

Coach of the Year:

Bryan Ward, Fairland.

HONORABLE MENTION

Drey Osborne, Coal Grove; Issac Doolin, Rock Hill; Daewin Spence, Portsmouth; Max Gleichauf, Ironton; Carter Collins, Chesapeake; Cody Bowman, Gallia Academy; Brayden Adkins, South Point.

All-OVC Girls Golf Team

FIRST TEAM

Abbi Zornes, South Point; Addy Burke, Gallia Academy; Jordan Blaine, Gallia Academy; Sidnea Belville, South Point; Lilly Rees, Gallia Academy; Avery Minton, Gallia Academy.

Coach of the Year:

Mark Allen, Gallia Academy.

HONORABLE MENTION

Emily Horn, Coal Grove; Kylee Cook, Gallia Academy; Brianna Stokley, South Point; Lexi Hall, Fairland; Makyla Collins, Ironton.

Gallia Academy sophomore Beau Johnson hits a chip shot onto the ninth green during the Division II sectional tournament held on Sept. 29 at the Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio.

