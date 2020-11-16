Charlotte at Marshall game postponed Saturday

The Marshall University football team had its scheduled Conference USA game with Charlotte this upcoming Saturday afternoon cancelled on Monday due to COVID-19 related issues within the UC program. It’s the third straight week in which the 49ers have had games postponed because of coronavirus issues, while the Thundering Herd lost their second regular season matchup of the year (East Carolina) because of the virus. Marshall — currently tied with Coastal Carolina for 15th in the Associated Press college football poll — is next slated to play on Dec. 5 when it hosts Rice in a Conference USA contest at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Rice game — as of now — is also the final home game of the year for Marshall. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

