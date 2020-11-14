D-4 Southeast District football team

Gallia Academy had seven players selected to the 2020 Southeast Ohio District football team in Division IV, as voted on by members of the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association within the district.

The Blue Devils (6-2) joined Eastern in leading all Ohio Valley Publishing area schools in total selections, which included five first team honorees following a fall in which the Blue and White posted the program’s first playoff win since 2014.

GAHS — playoff qualifiers in each of the last three years — had four offensive players selected to the first team, as well as one defensive honoree. The Blue Devils also landed a pair of players on the special mention squad in D-4.

Three players were repeat selections to the first team offense, all of whom are seniors. James Armstrong was chosen at running back, Noah Vanco was selected as a quarterback and Riley Starnes was again named to the offensive line.

Sophomore Isaac Clary was a first-time honoree as an offensive lineman, while freshman Cole Hines was named to the first team defense after leading GAHS in tackles at linebacker.

Junior Brayden Easton and senior Trenton Johnson each garnered special mention honors for Gallia Academy.

Armstrong churned out 1,223 yards and 16 touchdowns on 139 rushing attempts and also caught 14 passes for 276 yards and four scores.

Vanco completed 85-of-155 passes for 1,332 yards that included 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Hines had a team-high 80 tackles to go along with eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

Waverly swept all of the special awards with Haydn’ Shanks and Zeke Brown respectively being named offensive and defensive players of the year in D-4. Coach of the year honors also went to Chris Crabtree of the Tigers.

Below is the Division IV Southeast District football team list.

Division IV

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Receivers: Maddox Fox, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-5, 200, So.; Evan Gandee, Vincent Warren, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Gabe Chalfin, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Jason Sailor, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-10, 180, Sr.; A.J. Dallmayer, Wash. Court House, 6-2, 190, So.; Will Futhey, Waverly, 6-5, 205, Jr.

Linemen: Riley Starnes, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-6, 295, Sr.; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-7, 315, So.; Sterling Smith, Wash. Court House, 6-4, 255, Sr.; Zach Burns, Hillsboro, 5-9, 265, Sr.; Andrew Welch, Waverly, 6-0, 330, Sr.

Quarterbacks: Isaac Little, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Kurt Taylor, Vincent Warren, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Noah Vanco, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-2, 205, Jr.; Conner Robinson, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Haydn’ Shanks, Waverly, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Backs: Zack Radabaugh, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, 185, Sr.; James Armstrong, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, 210, Sr.

All-Purpose: Phoenix Wolf, Waverly, 6-3, 185, Sr.

Placekicker: Joel Chevalier, Vincent Warren, 6-1, 180, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Linemen: Boomer Herrold, McArthur Vinton County, 6-2, 255, Sr.

Linebackers: Josh Welch, Vincent Warren, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Cole Hines, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 5-10, 170, Fr.; Tyler Tackage, Wash. Court House, 5-11, 200, Jr.; Landen Eubanks, Greenfield McClain, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Zeke Brown, Waverly, 6-3, 215, Sr.

Backs: Peyten Kellar, Vincent Warren, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Hayden Collins, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-10, 155, So.; Mark Stulley, Waverly, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Byrd Green, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year:

Haydn’ Shanks, Waverly.

Defensive Player of the Year:

Zeke Brown, Waverly.

Coach of the Year:

Chris Crabtree, Waverly.

SPECIAL MENTION

Zayne Karr, McArthur Vinton County; Timmy McManus, McArthur Vinton County; Carter Wisecup, Chillicothe Unioto; Wyatt Grayson, Vincent Warren; Brayden Easton, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Trenton Johnson, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Cole Westenbarger, Circleville Logan Elm; Collin Roar, Circleville Logan Elm; Tanner Lemaster, Wash. Court House; Barrett Young, Lancaster Fairfield Union; Mike Clark, Circleville; Garrett Fannin, Hillsboro; Aiden Diehl, Waverly; Wyatt Crabtree, Waverly; Penn Morrison, Waverly.

Gallia Academy senior James Armstrong (3) eludes a pair of Rock Hill defenders during a Sept. 11 football game at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/11/web1_11.14-GA-Armstrong.jpg Gallia Academy senior James Armstrong (3) eludes a pair of Rock Hill defenders during a Sept. 11 football game at Memorial Field in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Blue Devils land 7 players on postseason gridiron squad

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

