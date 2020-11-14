D-5 Southeast District football team

Meigs and River Valley combined for five selections on the 2020 Southeast Ohio District football team in Division V, as voted on by members of the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association within the district.

The Marauders (4-4) came away with three selections, all first-teamers, while the Raiders (3-6) earned a pair of choices at various levels of the process.

MHS senior Wyatt Hoover was named to the first team offense as an all-purpose selection, with junior quarterback Coulter Cleland also being named to the first team as a quarterback. Senior Abe Lundy was also a first team selection on the defesnive side at linebacker.

Lundy recorded a team-best 110 tackles, five tackles for loss and four forced fumbles, while Hoover caught 12 passes for 303 yards and five scores to go along with 537 rushing yards and six scores on 86 attempts. Hoover was also 32-of-73 passing for 312 yards and two scores.

Cleland was 47-of-82 passing for 734 yards and eight scores before breaking his collarbone midway through the third game of the season.

Sophomore Michael Conkle was the lone first team honoree for the Raiders as the running back amassed a school-record 1,223 rushing yards on 159 carries. Conkle scored 10 touchdowns on the season and also set a single game school mark with 318 rushing yards against Huntington.

Senior offensive lineman Ryan Weber was chosen to the special mention squad on behalf of the Silver and Black.

Ironton swept all of the special awards as Ohio State signee Reid Carrico was named both the offensive and defensive player of the year in D-5. Coach of the year honors also went to Trevon Pendleton of the Fighting Tigers.

Below is the Division V Southeast District football team list.

Division V

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Wide Receivers: Trent Hacker, Ironton, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Thomas Sentz, Chesapeake, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Hunter Smith, Wellston, 6-5, 180, Sr.; Camren Loar, Piketon, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Brady Hanson, New Lexington, 6-0, 155, Sr.; Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth, 5-9, 153, So.; Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Linemen: Matt Davis, Ironton, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Rocky White, Ironton, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Drew Harris, Albany Alexander, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Jarrod Wilbur, Wellston, 6-1, 260, Sr.; Flint Barger, Oak Hill, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Easton Lansing, Piketon, 5-11, 230, Sr.; Caleb Crabtree, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, 275, Sr.; Luke Wroten, Portsmouth West, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Blake Richardson, Wheelersburg, 6-3, 270, Sr.

Quarterbacks: Donald Richendollar, Chesapeake, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Ben Nichols, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Levi Gullion, Piketon, 6-3, 195, Jr.; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Drew Roe, Portsmouth, 5-8, 145, Jr.

Backs: Jon Garvin, Wellston, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Conor Dickens, Oak Hill, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Michael Conkle, Bidwell River Valley, 5-8, 161, So.; Brayden Campbell, McDermott Northwest, 5-9, 175, Jr.; Reid Carrico, Ironton, 6-3, 235, Sr.

All-Purpose: Wyatt Hoover, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, 208, Sr; Matthew Risner, Minford, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Placekickers: Jimmy Mahlmeister, Ironton, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Braxton Sammons, Wheelersburg, 5-11, 180, Jr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Linemen: Gunnar Crawford, Ironton, 5-10, 225, Sr.; Dalton Crabtree, Ironton, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Nick Burns, Chesapeake, 6-2, 280, Jr.; Eli Tilley, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 200, Sr.

Linebackers: Reid Carrico, Ironton, 6-3, 235, Sr.; Cameron Deere, Ironton, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Logan Neal, Albany Alexander, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Brock Harden, Oak Hill, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Josey Kelly, Williamsport Westfall, 6-1, 187, Sr.; Abe Lundy, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, 235, Sr.; Evan Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 5-10, 215, Jr.; Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, 5-11, 190, So.; Carson Williams, Wheelersburg, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Backs: Kyle Howell, Ironton, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Logyn Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Luke Bradford, Portsmouth West, 6-2, 150, Sr.; Josh Clark, Wheelersburg, 6-1, 160, Jr.

Punter: Dakota Secrest, McDermott Northwest, 6-0, 185, So.

Offensive Player of the Year:

Reid Carrico, Ironton.

Defensive Player of the Year:

Reid Carrico, Ironton.

Coach of the Year:

Trevon Pendleton, Ironton.

SPECIAL MENTION

Nate Cochran, Ironton; Ashton Duncan, Ironton; Trevor Carter, Ironton; Darryl Taylor, South Point; R.J. Kemp, Wellston; Chase Ingalls, Wellston; Brandon Beam, Oak Hill; Nalin Robinson, Chillicothe Zane Trace; Johnny Burton, Piketon; Joey Truman, Williamsport Westfall; Marcus Whaley, Williamsport Westfall; Ryan Weber, Bidwell River Valley; Hunter Kellogg, New Lexington; Zach Eveland, New Lexington; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest; Wyatt Brackman, McDermott Northwest; Mitchell Irwin, Portsmouth West; Ashton Klaiber, Portsmouth West; Drew Skaggs, Minford; Tate Walker, Minford; Amare Johnson, Portsmouth; Christian Keys, Portsmouth; Jake Gregg, Wheelersburg; Gage Adkins, Wheelersburg.

Meigs senior Wyatt Hoover (9) prepares to deliver a stiff arm to a Southern defender during an Oct. 23 football game at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field in Racine, Ohio.

Marauders, Raiders collectively secure 5 selections

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

