Seeding for the WVSSAC Class AA state tournament was announced on Tuesday, with Region IV runner-up Point Pleasant (13-10) receiving the No. 6 seed. The Lady Knights are pitted against third-seeded Oak Glen (18-5), Region I champion. The Class AA tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Charleston Coliseum, with the semifinal matches scheduled for 2 p.m., and the state final slated for 7 p.m. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

