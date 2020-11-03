RedStorm women take down Carlow

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — The University of Rio Grande bolted to a 2-0 halftime lead and never looked back, cruising to a 4-1 win over Carlow University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at the Montour Junction Sports Complex.

The RedStorm improved to 7-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play with the victory.

Carlow dropped to 4-6 overall and 4-6 inside the RSC as a result of the loss.

Four different players scored goal for Rio Grande, which finished with a 12-9 edge in shots overall and an 8-5 advantage in shots on frame.

Freshman Sophie Adams (London, England) assisted on each of the two first half markers for the RedStorm – one by sophomore Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH) just over 14-1/2 minutes into the contest and the other by sophomore Christen Risner (Wheelersburg, OH) with 16:17 remaining before halftime.

Freshman Ciera Goin (Clayton, OH) pushed the Rio lead to 3-0 with 24:28 left to play, beating a Carlow defender in a 1-v-1 matchup, but the Celtics got the goal back just over 14 minutes later when Alana Padula got behind the RedStorm defense and found the back of the net off a pass from Michaela Pry.

The final score was set with 7:03 remaining when sophomore Lyndlee Willis (Wheelersburg, OH) scored her first goal of the season via a touch by freshman Glenn White (Middletown, OH).

Freshman Morgen Nutter (Asheville, OH) earned the win in goal for Rio Grande, stopping four shots in the process.

Elizabeth Knight had four saves of her own in the loss for Carlow.

Rio Grande’s return to the pitch is anyone’s best guess.

The RedStorm have a regular season matchup with RSC newcomer Oakland City University still to makeup, but no date for the contest has been announced.

The RSC Tournament was originally scheduled to get underway next weekend, but that likely won’t happen due to a number of games — like the Rio vs. Oakland City contest — that still need to be played after earlier postponements due to COVID-19 issues.

The league is rumored to be considering pushing the tournament back to April, while trying to makeup as many of the postponed games before the Thanksgiving holiday, but no official announcement has been made by the league office.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

