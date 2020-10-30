2020 All-District girls golf teams

The Ohio Valley Publishing area picked up a total of five selections on the 2020 Southeast District Girls Golf Coaches teams, as chosen by the coaches within the southeastern Ohio region.
Both Meigs and Gallia Academy — respective league champions of the Tri-Valley Conference and Ohio Valley Conference — led the way with two honorees apiece on the Division II squad, while River Valley also came away with a single selection.
Meigs senior Caitlin Cotterill — an individual state qualifier this past fall — was a second team selection, while classmate Kylee Robinson was named to the honorable mention squad.
Sophomore Maddi Meadows was a second team honoree for the Blue Angels, while senior Lilly Rees was chosen to the honorable mention list.
Junior Erika Justus was also named to the D-2 honorable mention squad on behalf of the Lady Raiders.
Maddi Shoults of Westfall was named the D-2 player of the year, while Kevin Shoults of Westfall was chosen as the D-2 coach of the year.
Libby Aleshire of Miami Trace was chosen as the Division I player of the year. Randee Seevers of Marietta was the D-1 coach of the year.
Division II Girls
FIRST TEAM
Maddi Shoults, Westfall; Elaina Seeley, Circleville; Taylor Ralston, Manchester; Riley McKenzie, Crooksville; Sydney Ater, Adena; Brianna Weller, McClain.
Player of the Year:
Maddi Shoults, Westfall.
Coach of the Year:
Kevin Shoults, Westfall.
SECOND TEAM
Emily Lott, Unioto; Caitlin Cotterill, Meigs; Abbi Zornes, South Point; Brooklynn Tolle, North Adams; Emily Cook, Westfall; Maddi Meadows, Gallia Academy.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lilly Rees, Gallia Academy; Jaya Booth, Vinton County; Kylee Robinson, Meigs; Erika Justus, River Valley; Izzy Seeley, Circleville; Payton Stapleton, West Union; Carrington McGlothin, Peebles; Ava Messer, South Webster; Lauren Bevins, Pike Eastern; Maddie Cook, Westfall; Maggie Armstrong, Piketon; Jiarui Zhang, Zane Trace; Lexi Hall, Fairland; Sydney Belville, Fairfield Union; Grace Willett, Southeastern; Leah Ryan, Waterford.
Division I Girls
FIRST TEAM
Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace; Saylor Whariff, Marietta; Ashely Aldridge, Logan; Hollis Sturgill, Warren; Trista Stanley, Marietta; Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace; Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe.
Player of the Year:
Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace.
Coach of the Year:
Randee Seevers, Marietta.
SECOND TEAM
Makayla Welch, Marietta; Skyler Radabaugh, Warren; Madeline Lewis, Jackson; Addi Herb, Marietta; Lisa Liu, Athens.
HONORABLE MENTION
Olivia Kaiser, Athens; Paige Hartley, Marietta; Isabella Sculley-Tenpenny, Jackson; Maykala Barnes, Miami Trace; Lacey Davis, Warren; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe; Lauren Johnson, Logan.
