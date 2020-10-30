Lady Falcons top St. Joe, Poca

MASON, W.Va. — Headed into the postseason with momentum.

The Wahama volleyball team claimed straight games wins over both Huntington St. Joseph and Poca, in the Lady Falcons’ regular season finale on Thursday at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

Against the Fighting Irish, Wahama (18-7) took the Game 1 lead at 3-2 and didn’t trail for the rest of the set, eventually winning 25-15.

WHS scored the first nine points of the second, and cruised to the 25-12 win.

Mary Roush led the Lady Falcons with 11 service points, followed by Chloe Oldaker and Bailee Bumgarner with six each. Abby Pauley earned four points in the win, while Emma Gibbs and Alyssa VanMeter had two each.

Against the Lady Dots, WHS scored eight points in a row to start the match, rolling to the wire-to-wire- 25-17 win.

Wahama fell behind 3-1 in the second set, but scored the next three markers. Poca was back in front at 8-7, but gave up the next two points and never led again. The Lady Dots tied it at 10, but Wahama ended the night with a 15-to-6 run for the 25-16 victory.

Oldaker led Wahama against Poca, earning 18 service points. Mary Roush was next with nine points, followed by Phoebe Roush with two. Pauley, Bumgarner and A’lesia Barnitz finished with a point apiece for the victors.

The Lady Falcons — seeded second in the Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament — will host third-seeded Gilmer County in the postseason opener on Tuesday.

