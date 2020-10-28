RSC moves XC championship to Rio Grande

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference was notified on Tuesday that Indiana University East will not be allowed to host the RSC Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships as originally planned.

As a result, the conference championships have been moved to the University of Rio Grande.

“After consulting with the RSC Administrative Council Executive Committee, I have moved the championship meet to the University of Rio Grande,” said RSC Commissioner Michael Schell. “November 7 will remain the date of the event, but the meet time will need to be moved to 2 p.m. ET for the women’s race and 2:45 p.m. ET for the men’s race. With the later start times we are hoping that teams can minimize or eliminate any need to lodge student-athletes.”

“I know that head coach Adam Mengel and the staff at IU East worked very hard in planning this meet and are disappointed in not being able to host,” added Schell. “Meanwhile, we are very grateful for Rio Grande stepping up on short notice to ensure the event can occur.”

Per RSC guidelines, there is no limit to the number of runners that teams may enter in the race. However, the conference does reserve the right to modify how the start occurs to ensure the safest conditions possible. More information will come forward as needed after working through the details.

Spectators will be allowed but only in designated areas, which will include the hill above the finish line. Masks will be required when social distancing cannot be maintained.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

