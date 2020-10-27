Nine locals advance to regionals

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — A total of nine athletes from the Ohio Valley Publishing area qualified for regionals following the completion of the 2020 Southeast District Cross Country championships held Saturday at Southeastern High School in Ross County.

Eastern led all local programs with six qualifiers in Division III, five of which came from the Lady Eagles — the only area group to advance out as a team.

Both the Eagles and South Gallia had a single qualifier in the D-3 boys competition, while Gallia Academy and River Valley also had a single advancee come away from the Division II girls race.

Starting in D-3 girls, Eastern came away with the sixth and final qualifying placement with a tally of 185. Zane Trace was first with 99 points, while Huntington (106), Northwest (130), Westfall (148) and West Union (162) rounded out the top five positions.

Katy Seas of Peebles won the 149-competitor D-3 girls race with a time of 19:48.64. The top 24 individual placers that didn’t advance out with teams also qualified for the regional tournament.

Abby Guthrie led the Lady Eagles with a 23rd place time of 22:44.35, followed by Karey Schreckengost (23:11.84) and Whitney Durst (23:47.32) with respective finishes of 28th and 37th.

Alysa Howard (23:47.32) ended up 45th and Hope Reed (26:04.42) completed the team score by placing 83rd overall.

Dafney Clary paced South Gallia in the D-3 girls race with a 100th place time of 27:48.02, followed by Haleigh Rogers (31:23.78) and Emily Mandeville (32:25.03) with respective efforts of 135th and 141st. Kyra Ellison was also 145th with a mark of 33:17.00.

Kamry Roush led Southern by finishing 144th with a time of 33:09.72. Lexi Smith was also 146th with a mark of 33:37.63.

Belpre won the D-3 boys event as a team with a score of 66 points. Fairfield (122), Lynchburg-Clay (131), Rock Hill (141), Whiteoak (160) and Huntington (171) completed the top six spots in clinching regional berths next weekend.

Eli Fullerton of Belpre won the 130-competitor D-3 boys race with a time of 16:07.21. The top 24 individual placers that didn’t advance out with teams also qualified for the regional tournament.

Eastern sophomore Brayden O’Brien was the area’s top individual finisher and qualified for regionals with a fifth place effort of 17:09.13. O’Brien was the lone male competitor for EHS.

South Gallia ended up 11th overall as a team with a final tally of 278. Garrett Frazee advanced to regionals and led the Rebels with a 16th place time of 18:08.83.

Gabe Frazee was five spots away from the cut with a 29th place mark of 18:47.76. Griffin Davis (21:44.00) and Tanner Boothe (22:00.83) were next with respective finishes of 85th and 91st, while Tim Noreau (23:51.63) wrapped up the team score by placing 108th overall.

Sheridan won the Division II girls event as a team with a score of 99 points. Athens (107), Vinton County (137), Rock Hill (156), Warren (159), Fairfield Union (165) and Alexander (176) completed the top seven spots in clinching regional berths next weekend.

Gallia Academy ended up ninth out of 16 teams with 227 points, while River Valley placed 14th with 322 points.

Madison Eyman of Fairfield Union won the 121-competitor D-2 girls race with a time of 18:47.32. The top 28 individual placers that didn’t advance out with teams also qualified for the regional tournament.

GAHS senior Sarah Watts (19:17.94) and RVHS junior Lauren Twyman (19:31.53) both qualified for regionals and led the respective programs with second and third place finishes.

Maddie Stewart followed Watts for the Blue Angels with a 34th place time of 22:13.50. Courtney Corvin (23:42.42) and Elizabeth Hout (24:22.32) were 62nd and 75th overall, while Krystal Davison (25:35.73) completed the team tally by placing 92nd.

Madisyn Connelley (31:30.09) and Peyton Seidel (32:00.04) also finished 120th and 121st for the Blue Angels.

Kate Nutter followed Twyman for the Lady Raiders with a 70th place time of 24:05.44. Ruth Rickett (25:21.71) and Nakeisha Shriver (27:21.09) were 86th and 109th overall, while Shasta Craycraft (29:14.52) completed the team score by finishing 117th.

Unioto won the Division II boys event as a team with a score of 36 points. Sheridan (92), Northwest (97), Warren (115), Fairfield Union (165), Waverly (180), Logan Elm (208) and Circleville (259) completed the top eight spots in clinching regional berths next weekend.

River Valley ended up 11th out of 21 teams with 323 points, while Gallia Academy placed 14th with 404 points.

William Wilke of Sheridan won the 152-competitor D-2 boys race with a time of 16:05.96. The top 32 individual placers that didn’t advance out with teams also qualified for the regional tournament.

Cody Wooten paced the Raiders with a 35th place time of 18:06.97, followed by Ryan Lollathin (19:28.11) and Alex Congrove (19:42.45) with respective finishes of 64th and 71st. Ethan Schultz was also 80th with a mark of 20:08.25.

Kade Alderman (20:35.29) completed the RVHS team score by placing 91st overall. John Siciliano (20:43.80) and Nathan Young (21:01.93) also finished 94th and 101st, respectively.

Tristin Crisenbery led the Blue Devils with a 66th place time of 19:33.59, followed by Logan Nicholas (19:35.89) and Dakota McCoy (20:43.77) with respective efforts of 67th and 93rd. Gabe Russell (20:45.03) was also 96th overall.

Kaden Cochrane (21:28.44) completed the GAHS tally by finishing 109th. Dylan Sheets also placed 131st with a mark of 23:17.29.

The Division II and Division III regional meets will be held Saturday at Pickerington High School North.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Southeast District Cross Country championships held Saturday at Southeastern High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

