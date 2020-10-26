Lady Eagles top Fairfield for sectional crown

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Punching their ticket back to the district.

The Eastern volleyball team claimed its 22nd sectional title in program history on Saturday in Meigs County, with the 11th-seeded Lady Eagles sweeping 14th-seeded guest Leesburg Fairfield.

Eastern (15-7) never trailed in the first two sets, winning 25-8 in the opener and 25-19 in the second.

Fairfield claimed its first lead of the day with the first two points of the third, but the Lady Eagles took the lead at 5-4 and never trailed again on the way to the match-clinching 25-19 victory.

Leading the Lady Eagles, Brielle Newland had 18 service points, including eight aces. Jenna Chadwell claimed a dozen points and a pair of aces in the win, Sydney Sanders added nine points and three aces, while Megan Maxon finished with six points and three aces. Olivia Barber contributed four points and three aces to the winning cause, while Tessa Rockhold chipped in with three points and an ace.

Maxon led EHS at the net with a 12 kills, Chadwell was next with eight kills and two blocks, followed by Rockhold with five kills and three blocks. Barber and Layna Catlett had four kills apiece, with three blocks by Catlett and two from Barber. Alisa Ord ended with one kill and one block for the hosts, Newland claimed a team-best 19 assists, while Sanders led the defense with 14 digs.

Next, Eastern will visit second-seeded Wheelersburg in the district semifinal on Wednesday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.