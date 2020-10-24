Wahama routs Red Devils, 45-14

MOUNT ZION, W.Va. — Back on even ground.

After starting the year with three consecutive losses, the Wahama football team reeled off its fourth win in five outings following a wire-to-wire 45-14 victory over host Calhoun County in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup on Friday night.

The White Falcons (4-4) used solid starts to each half to help gain momentum, with the guests outscoring the Red Devils (0-6) by a combined 22 points in the first and third frames.

Aaron Henry scored three touchdowns for WHS, which produced a season-high 377 rushing yards on 63 attempts. Overall, the White Falcons outgained CCHS by a 404-211 margin in total yards of offense.

Kase Stewart gave Wahama a permanent lead of 8-0 following a TD run with 6:31 left in the opening canto, then Sawyer VanMatre added a TD run at the 11:21 mark of the second period en route to a 16-point cushion.

The Red Devils whittled the deficit back down to 16-6 with just under five minutes left in the half, but Henry added his first of three scores with 3:06 remaining for a 24-6 intermission advantage.

VanMatre tacked on his second TD run with 6:53 left in the third for 32-6 edge, then Henry scored a little over a minute later for a 38-6 lead with 5:27 showing.

Calhoun County closed the gap down to 38-14 with a score at the 7:30 mark of the fourth, but Henry added his final touchdown with 1:29 left in regulation to wrap up the 31-point triumph.

Wahama claimed an 18-10 advantage in first downs and each squad committed two turnovers apiece in the contest. WHS was flagged 10 times for 105 yards, while the hosts were penalized six times for 35 yards.

VanMatre led the White Falcon rushing attack with 120 yards on 17 carries, followed by Stewart with 89 yards on 11 attempts. Brennan Grate added 66 yards on 14 totes, while Henry carried the ball five times for 53 yards.

Andrew Roush completed 1-of-8 passes for 25 yards, including one pick and a 25-yard TD pass to Henry. Roush also ran for 28 yards on nine attempts.

Henry led the wideouts with one catch for 25 yards. Stewart also hauled in one pass from VanMatre for seven yards.

Wahama returns to action Friday when it travels to Stewart for a non-conference matchup with Federal Hocking at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

