Week 9 Football Previews

A total of six teams from the Ohio Valley Publishing area are set to take to the gridiron for Week 9 contests.

Both Eastern and Gallia Academy continue their respective playoff quests on the road, with the 11th-seeded Eagles at third-seeded River, and the fifth-seeded Blue Devils at fourth-seeded Meadowbrook.

In regular season action, Meigs visits Southern, Hannan hosts Van, while South Gallia travels to East.

Here’s a brief look at this weekend’s football contests within the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

Eastern Eagles (5-2) at River Pilots (5-2)

These teams last met in the 2015 season opener, with River winning 60-6 in Hannibal. RHS also claimed a 16-12 triumph over the Eagles in Tuppers Plains the previous season. Eastern claimed its first-ever postseason win last Friday, topping sixth-seeded host Caldwell 26-14. River picked up a 7-6 victory over Waterford in its playoff matchup last week, with the Pilots stopping WHS on a two-point conversion try to seal the victory. EHS also defeated Waterford this season, 10-8 on Sept. 18 in Washington County. The Pilots’ season began with a 28-14 loss at Bellaire, but River won its next four games before a two-point loss to Shadyside. The Eagles have won five straight games headed into the Region 27 quarterfinals, with EHS outscoring opponents 154-to-37 during the streak.

Gallia Academy Blue Devils (6-1) at Meadowbrook Colts (7-0)

Last Saturday, the Blue Devils claimed a 48-6 victory over Vinton County for their first postseason win since 2012. This Saturday, GAHS meets unbeaten Meadowbrook, looking to end the Colts’ 10-game winning streak. The Blue Devils will be trying to win back-to-back playoff games for the first time since 1999, when they topped Jackson and New Richmond. Meadowbrook’s postseason started with a 52-37 victory over 13th-seeded Philo, the most points the Colts have allowed this season. During the regular season, MHS outscored opponents 270-to-49. Coshocton is the only one of Meadowbrook’s seven opponents that currently has a winning record, entering Week 9 at 5-3. Gallia Academy’s final three regular season games were decided by an average of five points, but the Blue Devils’ other three wins came by an average margin of 40 points.

Meigs Marauders (3-5) at Southern Tornadoes (2-6)

The Marauders are 2-0 against Southern in all-time meetings, winning 37-0 in Pomeroy in 2011, and 35-0 in Racine in 2010. Meigs took last week off after a 42-8 loss in their postseason contest at Oak Hill. Southern fell 28-21 at home to Bridgeport last week, making the Tornadoes 1-2 in Racine this fall. MHS has lost its last four non-conference games, while SHS is 1-2 out of league this season. Southern hasn’t played a TVC Ohio team since its 37-0 loss at Meigs. The Marauders last played a TVC Hocking team in Week 4 of the 2013 season, falling to Trimble 16-0 in Rocksprings.

Van Bulldogs (2-2) at Hannan Wildcats (0-3)

These teams first met on the gridiron in 1948, and Van has won all-16 meetings. Last year, the Bulldogs won 31-6 in Boone County. The Wildcats enter play on an eight-game skid, including a 41-18 loss at Montcalm a week ago. Van lost 48-0 at Sherman a week ago, but holds a 51-15 victory over Montcalm from Oct. 2. HHS has been outscored 103-to-38 in three games this fall, while VHS has been outscored 143-to-123.

South Gallia Rebels (0-7) at Sciotoville East Tartans (1-3)

East is 9-5 in all-time meetings with South Gallia, winning three in a row. This is the first meeting for the Rebels and Tartans since the 2017 season opener, when East won 46-14 in Mercerville. The Tartans haven’t taken the field since their Sept. 25 victory at Green. Before that 22-14 win, East had been outscored 123-to-6 in three losses this season. Both teams have lost to Symmes Valley, with the Vikings topping SGHS 44-6 in Week 1, and then winning 34-6 at East in Week 4. The Rebels have lost their last 14 decisions, as well as their last six non-conference games.

