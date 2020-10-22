Rio golfers compete at Merb Invitational

McDERMOTT, Ohio — Logan Sheets and Jacob Calvin finished in a tie for 10th place to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s golf team in Tuesday’s final round of the Roger Merb Invitational hosted by Shawnee State University at the Elks Country Club.

Sheets, a senior from Bidwell, Ohio, carded a 4-over par 76 and Calvin – a sophomore from Chillicothe, Ohio – had a 1-over par 73 to finish the 36-hole event at 5-over par 149 and part of a three-way tie for 10th among the 45 participating players.

As a team, the RedStorm’s “A” unit carded a 13-over par 301 for the day and finished fifth among the eight teams in the event at 28-over par 604.

Rio Grande’s “B” team placed eighth after recording a team total of 86-over par 662.

Shawnee State University won the team competition with a score of 569, while Ohio Domincan University (584) edged the University of Pikeville (585) for the runner-up spot.

Others who represented the RedStorm’s “A” team included junior Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH), who tied for 20th place at 10-over par 154; junior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who tied for 22nd place at 11-over par 155; and freshman Whit Byrd (Pomeroy,OH), who tied for 24th place at 12-over par 156.

Rio’s “B” team was led by sophomore Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH), who tied for 31st place at 16-over par 160.

Rounding out the squad was freshman Devon Raines (Ravenswood, WV) finished 34th at 17-over par 161, sophomore Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH) who placed 38th at 19-over par 163 and freshman Eric Dotson (Belpre, OH) was 45th after shooting a 34-over par 178.

Ohio Dominican’s Blake Saffel parlayed a 7-under par 65 on Tuesday into medalist honors, finishing at 9-under par 135 for the tourney.

Abby Eichmiller gave the University of Rio Grande women’s golf team its top showing following Tuesday’s final round of the Roger Merb Invitational.

Eichmiller, a junior from Vincent, Ohio, finished 16th among the 31 individuals in the field with a 36-hole total of 35-over par 179.

Junior Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH) placed 19th for the RedStorm at 42-over par 186 and junior Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH) was 29th at 88-over par 232.

Rio Grande did not compete as a team.

Ohio Valley University’s “A” entry won the team title at 649, while Midway University was second at 656 and the University of Pikeville was a distant third at 712.

Joslyn Goins of Ohio Valley’s “A” team and Sarah Abner of Ohio Valley’s “B” team tied for medalist honors at 9-over par 153.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

