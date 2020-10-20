Lady Tornadoes oust Manchester

RACINE, Ohio — Back-and-forth… and back to the sectional final.

The 18th-seeded Southern volleyball team claimed a 3-2 victory over 15th-seeded guest Manchester in the Division IV sectional semifinal on Monday in Meigs County.

Southern — which has now won its postseason opener in three consecutive seasons — scored the first seven points of the night and led wire-to-wire on its way to a 25-18 win in Game 1.

The Lady Tornadoes’ only lead in the second came at 2-1, with the Manchester scoring the next five points and leading the rest of the way to its own 25-18 victory.

After three early lead changes in Game 3, SHS went up six points, at 17-11. MHS rallied back to tie the game three times before regaining the lead at 24-23, and then scoring the next point for the 25-23 win.

Southern never trailed in the fourth game, scoring eight of the first nine points. The Lady Greyhounds got back to within a point, at 13-12 and 16-15, but the Purple and Gold closed the set with a 9-3 run for the 25-18 win.

The Lady Tornadoes also led wire-to-wire in the finale, scoring six of the first seven points and cruising to the 15-6 win.

Kassidy Chaney led the Purple and Gold with 19 points and five aces. Emilee Barber was next with 15 points and an ace, followed by Brooke Crisp with eight points. Cassidy Roderus and Kayla Evans had four service points each, with an ace by Roderus. Abby Rizer contributed three points to the winning cause, while Jacelyn Northup chipped in with one.

Southern’s net attack was led by Kylie Gheen with 14 kills and 10 blocks. Evans and Roderus had eight kills apiece in the win, with Evans adding three blocks. Chaney finished with six kills, while Logan Greenlee and Kelsey Lewis had a kill apiece, with Greenlee also earning a pair of blocks. Barber had a team-best 29 assists, while Evans led the defense with two dozen digs.

Next, the Lady Tornadoes will get a third shot at Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division Champion Trimble, when the second-seeded Lady Tomcats host the sectional final on Thursday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Southern junior Kayla Evans spikes the ball over the net, during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-2 sectional semifinal victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.21-SHS-Evans.jpg Southern junior Kayla Evans spikes the ball over the net, during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-2 sectional semifinal victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern’s Emilee Barber (1) passes the ball, during the first round of the Division IV tournament on Monday in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.21-SHS-Barber.jpg Southern’s Emilee Barber (1) passes the ball, during the first round of the Division IV tournament on Monday in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern junior Kelsey Lewis (3) spikes the ball for a kill, during the Lady Tornadoes’ sectional semifinal victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.21-wo-SHS-Lewis.jpg Southern junior Kelsey Lewis (3) spikes the ball for a kill, during the Lady Tornadoes’ sectional semifinal victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Southern junior Cassidy Roderus (13) spikes the ball over the net in front of teammates Kylie Gheen (2) and Kayla Evans (4), during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-2 victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.21-wo-SHS-Roderus.jpg Southern junior Cassidy Roderus (13) spikes the ball over the net in front of teammates Kylie Gheen (2) and Kayla Evans (4), during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-2 victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Akex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

