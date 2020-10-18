Posted on by

Week 8 OVP Football Box Scores


Gallia Academy 46, Vinton County 8

VCHS 0 0 8 0 8
GAHS 8 16 8 14 46

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

GA: Trent Johnson 19 pass from Noah Vanco (Johnson pass from Brody Fellure) 7:17

Second Quarter

GA: James Armstrong 38 pass from Vanco (Mason Skidmore run) 2:06

GA: Armstrong 13 run (Armstrong run) 0:36.8

Third Quarter

VC: Zack Radabaugh 48 run (Elijah Williams pass from Braylon Dameron) 7:28

GA: Armstrong 33 run (Vanco run) 4:56

Fourth Quarter

GA: Armstrong 17 run (Caleb Geiser kick) 10:36

GA: Armstrong 52 run (Geiser kick) 6:05

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * VC GA
First Downs 10 15
Rushes-Yards 38-138 31-234
Pass Yards 40 113
Total Yards 178 347
Comp-Att-Int 5-21-2 12-24-1
Penalties-Yards 4-25 9-63
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-0

RUSHING

VC: Zack Radabaugh 6-67, Elijah Williams 6-19, Broc Moore 4-18, Byron Brisker 1-15, Zayne Karr 10-12, Michael Sowers 2-8, Gabe Rashcke 2-8, Matthew Hembree 4-7, Codey Colley 1-1, Braylon Dameron 2-(-17).

GA: James Armstrong 23-222, Briar Williams 4-7, Michael Beasy 3-4, Daunevyn Woodson 1-1.

PASSING

VC: Braylon Dameron 4-20-2 36, Zayne Karr 1-1-0 4.

GA: Noah Vanco 12-24-1 113.

RECEIVING

VC: Aiden Graham 3-37, Zack Radabaugh 1-3, Elijah Williams 1-0.

GA: Briar Williams 4-20, Trent Johnson 3-27, James Armstrong 2-48, Kenyon Franklin 2-8, Mason Skidmore 1-10.

Eastern 26, Caldwell 14

EHS 7 13 6 0 26
CHS 0 8 0 6 14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

E: Steve Fitzgerald 1 run (Will Oldaker kick) 1:14

Second Quarter

E: Brady Yonker 1 run (kick failed) 9:33

E: Fitzgerald 23 run (Oldaker kick) 6:21

C: Dawlson Moore 11 pass from Braxton Dudley (T.J. Wehr run) 1:32

Third Quarter

E: Fitzgerald 21 run (kick failed) 10:47

Fourth Quarter

C: Brandan Piskula 19 pass from Dudley (pass failed) 0:52

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * E C
First Downs 16 20
Rushes-Yards 43-255 35-127
Pass Yards 42 150
Total Yards 297 277
Comp-Att-Int 3-5-2 11-23-1
Penalties-Yards 3-35 6-30
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2

RUSHING

E: Steve Fitzgerald 29-234, Colton Combs 7-17, Conner Ridenour 1-17, Brayden Smith 1-(-5), Brady Yonker 3-(-6), TEAM 2-(-2).

C: Braxton Dudley 18-83, Marshal Sayre 7-30, Caden Moore 9-14, TEAM 1-0.

PASSING

E: Brady Yonker 3-5-2 42.

C: Braxton Dudley 10-22-1 140, Skylar Vanfossen 1-1-0 10.

RECEIVING

E: Conner Ridenour 3-42.

C: Brandan Piskula 5-74, Whyatt Parks 4-46, Skylar Vanfossen 1-19, Dawlson Moore 1-11.

Point Pleasant 40, Man 21

PPHS 13 7 7 13 40
MHS 7 0 0 14 21

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

PP: Joel Beattie 57 pass from Hunter Bush (kick failed) 10:30

PP: Hunter Bush 5 run (Elicia Wood kick) 3:42

M: Cameron Frye 2 run (Jaxon Tipton kick) 1:48

Second Quarter

PP: Bush 1 run (Wood kick) 7:05

Third Quarter

PP: Bush 8 run (Wood kick) 3:52

Fourth Quarter

PP: Bush 1 run (Wood kick) 7:25

M: Erick Grimmett 1 run (Tipton kick) 3:33

PP: Brooks Pearson 36 run (kick failed) 1:38

M: Frye 59 pass from Jeremiah Harless (Tipton kick) 1:22

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * PP M
First Downs 21 8
Rushes-Yards 28-184 36-132
Pass Yards 233 74
Total Yards 417 206
Comp-Att-Int 18-24-2 2-8-1
Penalties-Yards 9-80 8-75
Fumbles Lost 0 0

RUSHING

PP: Evan Roach 12-71, Hunter Bush 11-60, Brooks Pearson 2-40, Preston Taylor 1-11, Zane Wamsley 2-2.

M: Cameron Frye 16-89, Erick Grimmett 10-29, Joshua Moody 2-10, Jayden Moody 2-9, Nicholas Plumley 1-(-1), Jeremiah Harless 5-(-4).

PASSING

PP: Hunter Bush 18-24-2 233.

M: Jeremiah Harless 1-7-1 59, Israel Canterbury 1-1-0 15.

RECEIVING

PP: Zane Wamsley 8-81, Joel Beattie 5-114, Evan Roach 2-15, Cody Schultz 1-11, Trey Peck 1-9, Riley Oliver 1-3.

M: Cameron Frye 1-59, Jeremiah Harless 1-15.

Wirt County 47, Wahama 12

Wirt Co 21 13 13 0 47
Wahama 6 6 0 0 12

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

WC: Aaron Garrett 40 run (Shelby Simonton kick) 10:04

WC: Garrett Parsons 13 run (Simonton kick) 6:01

WA: Kase Stewart 87 kickoff return (kick failed) 5:46

WC: Garrett 17 pass from Dylan Lowe (Simonton kick) 3:25

Second Quarter

WC: Garrett Parsons 30 pass from Lowe (kick blocked) 4:59

WA: Josh Frye 35 pass from Sawyer VanMeter (run failed) 1:50

WC: Kolton Parsons 63 pass from Lowe (Simonton kick) 1:28

Third Quarter

WC: Kolton Parsons 5 run (Simonton kick) 4:49

WC: Logan Powell 27 run (kick blocked) 1:58

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * WC WA
First Downs 22 10
Rushes-Yards 43-323 47-113
Pass Yards 160 52
Total Yards 483 165
Comp-Att-Int 6-12-1 3-5-0
Penalties-Yards 7-65 5-42
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

RUSHING

WC: Garrett Parsons 18-123, Logan Powell 11-72, Aaron Garrett 4-59, Kolton Parsons 8-58, Dylan Lowe 2-11.

WA: Sawyer VanMeter 15-46, Andrew Roush 15-39, Gavin Stiltner 6-31, Aaron Henry 3-3, Kase Stewart 8-(-6).

PASSING

WC: Dylan Lowe 6-11-1 160, Garrett Parsons 0-1-0 0.

WA: Sawyer VanMeter 2-3-0 42, Andrew Roush 1-2-0 10.

RECEIVING

WC: Kolton Parsons 2-74, Garrett Parsons 2-61, Aaron Garrett 2-25.

WA: Josh Frye 1-35, Aaron Henry 1-10, Andrew Roush 1-7.

Bridgeport 28, Southern 21

BHS 0 16 12 0 28
SHS 0 7 7 7 21

Scoring Summary

Second Quarter

B: Joey Bugaj 9 run (conversion good)

S: Jonah Diddle 15 pass from Andy Doczi (Luke Mullen kick)

B: Jon Bugaj 4 run (conversion good)

Third Quarter

B: Joey Bugaj 20 run (conversion failed)

B: Mason Aberts 15 pass from Colin Jackson (conversion failed)

S: Chase Bailey 78 pass from Derek Griffith (Mullen kick)

Fourth Quarter

S: Blake Shain 35 pass from Doczi (Mullen kick)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * B S
First Downs 20 23
Rushes-Yards 38-128 45-194
Pass Yards 141 158
Total Yards 269 352
Comp-Att-Int 16-21-0 5-8-2
Penalties-Yards 3-31 5-46
Fumbles Lost 0 2

RUSHING

B: Jon Bugaj 10-90, Joey Bugaj 19-71, Colin Jackson 5-(-6).

S: Josh Stansberry 14-74, Chase Bailey 20-61, Jonah Diddle 8-55, Blake Shain 3-4.

PASSING

B: Colin Jackson 16-21-0 141.

S: Andy Doczi 4-6-1 80, Derek Griffith 1-1-0 78, Chase Bailey 0-1-1.

RECEIVING

B: Mason Aberts 6-66, Joey Bugaj 4-27, Quinton Burlenski 3-37, Sean White 2-5, Jon Bugaj 1-4.

S: Chase Bailey 2-109, Jonah Diddle 2-14, Blake Shain 1-35.