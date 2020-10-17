Point Pleasant handles Hillbillies, 40-21

MAN, W.Va. — Now that was a burning bush.

Senior Hunter Bush ran for four touchdowns and threw for another while guiding the Point Pleasant football team to its first winning streak of the season on Friday night during a 40-21 victory over host Man in a non-conference matchup at George A. Queen Memorial Field in Logan County.

The visiting Big Blacks (3-2) did most of their damage with Bush on the ground, but the dual-threat quarterback ultimately provided 233 additional yards through the air en route to a sizable 417-206 advantage in total yards.

Bush and PPHS struck first on the opening drive of the game as the senior found Joel Beattie on a 57-yard scoring pass at the 10:30 mark, giving the Red and White a permanent lead of 6-0.

Bush added a 5-yard run at the 3:42 mark for a 13-point edge, but the Hillbillies (1-2) answered with a Cameron Frye 2-yard run that closed the gap down to 13-7 with 1:48 left in the opening frame.

Bush tacked on a 1-yard scoring run with 7:05 left in the first half for a 20-7 intermission advantage, then added an 8-yard scamper at the 3:52 mark of the third for a 27-7 lead headed into the finale.

Bush provided his final score on a 1-yard run with 7:25 left in regulation en route to a 34-7 advantage, the largest lead of the night for PPHS.

Erick Grimmett whittled the deficit down to 34-14 following a 1-yard run with 3:33 remaining, but Point countered with a 36-yard scoring run from Brooks Pearson at the 1:38 mark for a 40-14 cushion.

Frye hauled in a 59-yard scoring pass from Jeremiah Harless 16 seconds later to complete the outcome at its 19-point difference.

The Big Blacks outrushed the Red and Blue by a 184-132 margin in yardage with eight fewer attempts, but the guests also gained 159 additional yards (233-74) through the air attack. The guests claimed a 21-8 edge in first downs and also finished the night minus-1 in turnover differential.

PPHS was penalized nine times for 80 yards, while the hosts were flagged eight times for 75 yards.

Evan Roach led the Point Pleasant rushing attack with 71 yards on 12 attempts, followed by Bush with 60 yards on 11 totes. Bush was also 18-of-24 passing for 233 yards to go along with two interceptions.

Zane Wamsley led the Point wideouts with eight catches for 81 yards, with Beattie adding five grabs for 114 yards and a score.

Frye led MHS with 89 rushing yards on 16 carries. Harless went 1-of-7 passing for 59 yards and threw a pick. Frye also pulled in one pass for 59 yards and a score.

Point Pleasant is now 8-1 alltime against the Hillbillies and has won the last seven meetings overall. PPHS also has its first winning record in the regular season since the 2018 campaign.

The Big Blacks do not have an opponent on the schedule for next week, but they do return to action on Friday, Oct. 30, when they travel to Ripley for a 7:30 p.m. contest.

