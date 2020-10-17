Tigers claw through Wahama, 47-12

MASON, W.Va. — All good things must come to an end.

The Wahama football team had its 3-game winning streak come to sudden halt on Friday night as visiting Wirt County produced 483 yards of total offense and led wire-to-wire during a 47-12 decision in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup at Bachtel Stadium.

The host White Falcons (3-4) weren’t left with too much to celebrate during this Homecoming contest as the Tigers (4-2) snapped a 10-game losing skid against the Red and White. WCHS churned out 323 rushing yards and also added 160 yards through the air, which was just five yards short of the entire total produced by Wahama (165) over four quarters of action.

The Tigers utilized the big play to their advantage as six of their seven scoring drives resulted in touchdowns from at least 13 yards out. The Orange and Black also surrendered only one defensive touchdown and allowed only one first down after halftime.

WCHS scored on all five of their offensive possessions in the first half, which included a 40-yard Aaron Gilbert touchdown run and a 13-yard Garrett Parsons TD run that resulted in a quick 14-0 cushion midway through the first period.

Wahama, however, notched its first points of the night on the ensuing kickoff as Kase Stewart found a hole on the right side and went 87 yards to paydirt while trimming the deficit down to 14-6 with 5:46 left in the opening canto.

Wirt County quickly answered with a 7-play, 64-yard drive that ended with Garrett hauling in a 17-yard pass from Dylan Lowe at the 3:25 mark, making it a 21-6 contest.

Garrett Parsons grabbed a 30-yard pass from Lowe at the 4:59 mark of the second frame for a 27-6 cushion, but the White Falcons answered with an 8-play, 77-yard drive that ended with Josh Frye hauling in a 35-yard pass from Sawyer VanMeter at the 1:50 mark for a 27-12 deficit.

The Tigers, however, needed only one play on their next possession to up the lead as Kolton Parsons pulled in a 63-yard pass from Lowe with 1:28 left in the half for a sizable 34-12 advantage.

Kolton Parsons tacked on a 5-yard run at the 4:49 mark of the third for a 41-12 edge, then Logan Powell completed the scoring with a 27-yard scamper with 1:58 left in the third canto for a 35-point cushion.

The scoreless fourth quarter was played under a running clock, per WVSSAC rules with a lead of 30-or-more points.

Wirt County outgained the hosts by a 483-165 overall margin in total yards of offense, including a 323-113 edge on the ground. The guests claimed a 22-10 advantage in first downs and both teams committed a single turnover in the contest.

Wahama was flagged five times for 42 yards, while the Tigers were penalized seven times for 65 yards. WCHS place kicker Shelby Simonton made five of her seven point-after try kicks and had the other two blocked.

VanMeter led the WHS rushing attack with 46 yards on 15 attempts and also went 2-of-3 passing for 42 yards and a score. Andrew Roush ran 15 times for 39 yards and also went 1-of-2 passing for 10 yards.

Frye led the Wahama wideouts with one catch for 35 yards. Stewart also picked off a pass in the third quarter.

Garrett Parsons paced WCHS with 123 rushing yards on 18 attempts. Lowe completed 6-of-11 passes for 160 yards, throwing three scores and a pick. Kolton Parsons led the wideouts with 74 yards on two catches.

Wahama returns to action Friday when it travels to Calhoun County for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Wahama defenders Angel Garcia (63) and Michael VanMatre bring down a Wirt County ball carrier during the first half of Friday night's LKC football contest at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. Wahama sophomore Andrew Roush (12) picks up yardage during the first half of Friday night's LKC football contest against Wirt County at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. Wahama freshman Sawyer VanMeter (21) tries to break away from a Wirt County defender during the first half of Friday night's LKC football contest at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

