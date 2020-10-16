GAHS soccer learns postseason fates

The Gallia Academy soccer teams now know their postseason fates following Sunday’s 2020 Division II Southeast District tournament drawings for both boys and girls.

The Ohio Valley Conference champion Blue Devils came away with a three seed and will host 14th seeded Portsmouth West in a sectional final at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Lester Field.

The district tournament rounds are slated to start on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at a site yet to be determined.

The Blue Angels (7-5-1) earned the 12th seed and will travel to fifth seeded Waverly for a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The GAHS girls need a win to advance to the sectional final, where the winner of the Warren-Miami Trace contest awaits. The sectional final will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

The D-2 girls district tournament will start on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at a site yet to be determined.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings of the 2020 OHSAA Southeast District Division II boys and girls soccer tournaments.

By Bryan Walters

