RedStorm men cruise past Midway

MIDWAY, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande grabbed control early and cruised to a 3-0 win over Midway University, Thursday afternoon, in River States Conference men’s soccer action at Midway Soccer Field.

The RedStorm improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 against conference foes with the victory.

Midway, which remained winless in five all-time meetings with Rio, dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in league play.

Rio Grande scored what proved to be the only goal it would need with 18:57 remaining in the first half when senior Callum Malanaphy (Stourbridge, England) recorded an unassisted marker.

The lead grew to 2-0 just under four minutes later on a goal by sophomore Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile), who found the back of the net off of a crossing pass by junior Charlie Chechlacz (Liecestershire, England).

Senior Quinnton Haislop (Jackson, OH) set the final score with an unassisted goal with 12:30 left before the intermission.

Rio Grande, which substituted liberally throughout the rest of the match, finished with a whopping 24-2 edge in overall shots and a 9-1 advantage in shots on goal.

The RedStorm also enjoyed a 6-0 cushion in corner kick opportunities.

Junior Josh Wilson (Cairns, Australia) recorded one save in the clean sheet effort.

Tyler Glass had six saves in a losing cause for the Eagles.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Saturday afternoon, hosting Brescia University in another RSC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Evan E. Davis Field.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.