Lady Marauders swept by Marietta

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The rematch didn’t go as planed.

The Meigs volleyball team — which fell 3-1 at Marietta on Sept. 21 — fell to those same Lady Tigers in non-league action on Wednesday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, this time in straight games.

Meigs (8-12) never led in Wednesday’s opening game, allowing 13 of the first 15 points and eventually falling 25-13.

The Lady Tigers charged out to a 17-5 lead in Game 2, and held on for the 25-21 win.

The Lady Marauders’ first lead of the night came at 2-1 in the third set, but Marietta scored 15 of the next 16 points and led the rest of the way to the 25-15 win.

Hannah Durst led the Maroon and Gold with 10 service points. Kylee Mitch and Baylee Tracy earned five points each in the contest, Mallory Adams added three points, while Andrea Mahr and Mallory Hawley had two points each.

Meigs finishes the regular season at home on Thursday against Wellston, and then the Lady Marauders will travel to Vinton County for the sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

