Black Knights triple up Belpre, 9-3

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A good way to go into the postseason.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team notched its fourth consecutive victory and claimed a season sweep of visiting Belpre in the process Monday night during a 9-3 decision in a non-conference matchup at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Black Knights (10-4-4) — who won 10-3 at BHS back on Sept. 29 — led wire-to-wire after building a 5-0 lead 11 minutes into regulation before securing a 7-1 cushion headed into the intermission.

The Golden Eagles were never closer than 7-2 midway through the second half, and the hosts reeled off consecutive goals before Belpre added a late score to wrap up the 6-goal outcome.

Adam Veroski headed in the opening goal off of a corner kick from Caden Barger in the fourth minute, then took a Colton Young pass from 18 yards out and buried it a minute later for a 2-0 edge.

Wyatt Edwards made it a 3-0 contest in the sixth minute after taking a pass from Veroski from 18 yards away and buried in the net, then added a second goal a minute later after taking a Young crossing pass in front for a 4-goal cushion.

Brooks Gilley made it 5-0 in the 11th minute after receiving a Cael McCutcheon pass down the left sideline. Gilley made a few touches and fired low to beat the keeper on the right side.

Nick Diaz put Belpre on the scoreboard in the 25th minute after tapping in a crossing pass, but Ian Wood countered with an unassisted goal in the 34th minute for a 6-1 edge.

Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy completed the first half scoring in the 37th minute on an unassisted goal in the 37th minute, making it a 7-1 contest at the break.

After a BHS goal in the 62nd minute, Young reached the scoring column on an unassisted goal in the 63rd minute for an 8-2 edge.

Pacey Frum added an unassisted goal in the 71st minute for a 7-goal lead, but Ethan Coyner scored in the 78th minute to complete the final outcome.

PPHS outshot the guests by a sizable 35-8 overall margin, including a 27-6 edge in shots on goal. The hosts had seven of the 10 corner kicks and 10 of the 11 fouls in the contest as well.

Luke Pinkerton, Hunter Bonecutter, Brecken Loudin and Watkins-Lovejoy all recorded one save apiece in the victory.

Point Pleasant picked up the top seed in the Class AA-A Region IV tournament and will host eighth seeded Saint Marys on Monday night in the opening round.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

