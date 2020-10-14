Redwomen outlast Gallia Academy, 3-1

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Blue Angels’ upset bid came up short.

The Gallia Academy girls soccer team — which came away with a 1-1 tie when it played at Rock Hill on Sept. 15 — fell to the Ohio Valley Conference champion Redwomen by a 3-1 count on Tuesday at Lester Field in Gallia County.

Rock Hill (11-2-2, 7-0-1 OVC) was up 1-0 1:06 into play, with Kennedy Waldrop scoring on an assist from Emmi Stevens.

Gallia Academy (2-10-2, 2-4-2) tied the game at one with 24:14 left in the first half, with Zoie Clickenger scoring on an assist from Koren Truance.

However, the Redwomen were back in front with just 1:11 left in the first half, on an unassisted goal by Bri Reynolds.

Reynolds added the dagger with a goal on an assist from Waldrop with 3:56 left in regulation.

In the 3-1 victory, RHHS claimed a 17-to-7 advantage in shots on-goal in the victory.

