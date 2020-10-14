Area runners fare well at Unioto

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The cross country teams at Gallia Academy, River Valley, Eastern and Southern all found various levels of success Saturday at the 2020 Unioto Invitational held in Ross County.

The Ohio Valley Publishing areas produced the top two finishers in the girls race and had a trio of top-12 efforts overall in both varsity events, which featured more than 450 competitors and 45 teams between both competitions.

Gallia Academy senior Sarah Watts defeated 192 other competitors in the varsity girls race with a winning time of 18:42.09, ending up more than 30 seconds ahead of the field. River Valley junior Lauren Twyman was the overall runner-up with a mark of 19:18.82.

Bishop Hartley won the girls team title with 90 points, with Grandview Heights (130) and Zane Trace (140) rounding out the top three spots in the 21-team field.

The Blue Angels placed seventh with 202 points and Eastern was 10th overall with 267 points. The Lady Raiders ended up 16th with 365 points, while Southern had only one entrant and did not record a team tally.

Maddie Stewart followed Watts for GAHS with a 40th place time of 22:49.29, with Courtney Corvin (23:06.74) coming in next in 45th.

Elizabeth Hout (24:10.12) was next in 72nd place, while Krystal Davison (24:51.61) completed the team score by placing 86th overall. Callie Wilson (25:31.02) and Jalyn Short (26:09.32) were also 98th and 112th overall.

Karey Schreckengost paced Eastern with a 43rd place finish of 22:58.65, followed by Abby Guthrie (23:09.23) and Whitney Durst (23:19.15) with respective placements of 47th and 50th.

Alysa Howard (23:54.60) was next for EHS by finishing 65th, with Hope Reed (26:23.20) completing the team tally by placing 118th overall.

Kate Nutter followed Twyman with an 80th place effort of 24:36.61, with Ruth Rickett (24:42.64) and Nakeisha Shriver (27:04.88) respectively finishing 83rd and 130th. Shasta Craycraft completed the RVHS tally with a 175th place time of 31:08.17.

Southern’s Kamry Roush placed 184th overall with a mark of 33:10.55.

There were 24 teams and 260 competitors in the varsity boys race, with the host Shermans claiming the team title with 46 points. Pickerington Central (70) and Grandview Heights (181) completed the top three spots.

River Valley led the local teams by finishing 14th with 402 points, with Gallia Academy placing in 15th with 443 points. Eastern had only one competitor and did not record a team tally.

Derek Amicon of Grandview Heights won the boys race with a time of 15:51.88. Corey Schobelock of UHS was the overall runner-up with a mark of 16:00.49.

Cody Wooten led the Raiders with a 35th place time of 18:03.80, followed by Ryan Lollathin (19:12.17) and Ethan Schultz (20:08.53) with respective efforts of 74th and 113th.

Alex Congrove (20:11.37) was next in 116th place, while Nathan Young (22:00.34) completed the team scoring by finishing 177th. Kade Alderman (22:04.80) and Damieon Shriver (22:20.87) also finished 180th and 192nd, respectively.

Tristin Crisenbery paced the Blue Devils with a 79th place effort of 19:15.89, followed by Logan Nicholas (19:24.58) and Maddux Camden (19:54.89) with respective finishes of 83rd and 106th.

Dakota McCoy (20:48.76) was 139th and Gabe Russell (21:00.31) completed the team tally by placing 147th. Kaden Cochrane (21:10.39) and Dylan Sheets (22:19.21) also placed 157th and 135th overal for GAHS.

Eastern sophomore Brayden O’Brien had the best individual finish in the area after placing 12th with a time of 16:49.11.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Unioto Invitational held Saturday at Unioto High School.

