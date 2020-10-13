Red Wolves slip past Rio women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Saturday evening’s showdown between the final two River States Conference unbeatens came down to a long pass and a subsequent solid finish.

Indiana University East’s Kayla Amidon scored with 12:40 left to play, lifting the Red Wolves to a 1-0 win over the University of Rio Grande in women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

IU East improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in league play with the victory, taking over sole possession of first place in the RSC standings in the process.

Rio Grande, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, slipped to 4-2 overall and 4-1 inside the conference with the loss.

The game’s lone goal came when IUE’s Ellie Guenther lofted a kick from the top of her own 18-yard box over the back of the Rio defense to just outside the Rio 18, where Amidon collected the ball and fired a shot over the outstretched arms of Rio freshman goal keeper Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) and into the back of the net.

Rio Grande finished with an 11-10 edge in overall shots and a 4-0 cushion in corner kick opportunities, while the Red Wolves enjoyed a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Nutter finished with six saves in a losing cause for the RedStorm.

Gabby Mitchum had all four stops en route to a clean sheet in goal for IU East.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next Thursday when it travels to Midway University for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

Rio Grande’s Ciera Goin tries to kick the ball away from Indiana University East’s Kelsea Joseph during Saturday night’s game at Evan E. Davis Field. The Red Wolves edged the RedStorm, 1-0. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.14-RIO-Goin.jpg Rio Grande’s Ciera Goin tries to kick the ball away from Indiana University East’s Kelsea Joseph during Saturday night’s game at Evan E. Davis Field. The Red Wolves edged the RedStorm, 1-0. Courtesy|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

