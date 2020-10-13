Red Wolves slip past Rio women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Saturday evening’s showdown between the final two River States Conference unbeatens came down to a long pass and a subsequent solid finish.
Indiana University East’s Kayla Amidon scored with 12:40 left to play, lifting the Red Wolves to a 1-0 win over the University of Rio Grande in women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.
IU East improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in league play with the victory, taking over sole possession of first place in the RSC standings in the process.
Rio Grande, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, slipped to 4-2 overall and 4-1 inside the conference with the loss.
The game’s lone goal came when IUE’s Ellie Guenther lofted a kick from the top of her own 18-yard box over the back of the Rio defense to just outside the Rio 18, where Amidon collected the ball and fired a shot over the outstretched arms of Rio freshman goal keeper Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) and into the back of the net.
Rio Grande finished with an 11-10 edge in overall shots and a 4-0 cushion in corner kick opportunities, while the Red Wolves enjoyed a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Nutter finished with six saves in a losing cause for the RedStorm.
Gabby Mitchum had all four stops en route to a clean sheet in goal for IU East.
Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next Thursday when it travels to Midway University for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.