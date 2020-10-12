Black Knights notch pair of wins

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A big weekend for the Black Knights.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team has now won three consecutive decisions and five of its last seven overall after claiming wins of 5-1 over Spring Valley and 2-1 over University on Thursday and Saturday during a pair of non-conference matchups at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The Black Knights (9-4-4) — who recently moved up to No. 4 in the Class AA Coaches Poll — led wire-to-wire against the Timberwolves on Thursday, then needed a pair of late-game goals on Saturday to knock off the Class AAA No. 2 ranked Hawks.

The University contest was scoreless at the break and stayed that way in the opening half of the second half.

UHS, however, started the scoring in the 63rd minute as Charlie Walker chased down a free kick and headed it into the goal.

PPHS countered in the 71st minute as Adam Veroski converted a penalty kick that knotted things up at one.

Then, with just over two minutes left, Kanaan Abbas drew a trio of defenders to him and left a pass for Colton Young from around six yards away. Young blasted the shot from the right side to the high part of the net, giving PPHS a 2-1 edge.

Point Pleasant was outshot 17-10 overall and 9-8 in shots in goal, but was also whistled for only 11 of the 29 fouls in the contest.

The Black Knights led 4-0 at intermission against Spring Valley, with Veroski netting a hat trick — two of which came in the first half.

Veroski tracked down a Jaden Reed pass at mid-net and flicked a shot past the keeper for a 1-0 edge in the third minute, then Kanaan Abbas scored in the 18th minute on a crossing pass from Caden Barger while doubling the advantage.

Veroski added a second goal in the 22nd minute after finding a Colton Young pass on a breakaway that the senior buried to the back of the right side.

Reed completed the first half scoring in the 39th minute after receiving a pass from Young and sliding a shot past the keeper.

Henri Dohmann put Spring Valley on the scoreboard in the 65th minute as he made a cutback and buried the shot from 13 yards away for a 4-1 contest.

Veroski completed his hat trick in the 72nd minute on an assisting pass from Barger. Veroski played a centering pass to Barger, who touched the ball back and Veroski was able to beat a charging keeper to the ball and buried it into the back of the net.

PPHS claimed a 26-9 edge in shots, including a 9-5 edge in shots on goal. The Black Knights had seven corner kicks and were whistled for 20 of the 31 fouls in the contest.

Luke Pinkerton made three saves and Hunter Bonecutter had one save in goal for the hosts.

Point Pleasant returns to action Monday when it hosts Belpre at 6:30 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant sophomore Colton Young (19) runs down a loose ball during the first half of Thursday’s boys soccer contest against Spring Valley at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.13-PP-Young.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Colton Young (19) runs down a loose ball during the first half of Thursday’s boys soccer contest against Spring Valley at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy battles for a loose ball during the first half of Thursday’s boys soccer contest against Spring Valley at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.13-PP-Braxton.jpg Point Pleasant senior Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy battles for a loose ball during the first half of Thursday’s boys soccer contest against Spring Valley at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Adam Veroski catches his breath after scoring a goal during the first half of Thursday’s boys soccer contest against Spring Valley at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.13-PP-Veroski.jpg Point Pleasant senior Adam Veroski catches his breath after scoring a goal during the first half of Thursday’s boys soccer contest against Spring Valley at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Ian Wood (13) heads a pass to the center of the field during the first half of Thursday’s boys soccer contest against Spring Valley at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.13-PP-Wood.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Ian Wood (13) heads a pass to the center of the field during the first half of Thursday’s boys soccer contest against Spring Valley at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.