Tornadoes storm past Beallsville, 57-25

BEALLSVILLE, Ohio — The Tornadoes truly saved their best for last.

The Southern football team scored 33 points in the fourth quarter of Friday’s non-conference game in Monroe County, propelling the Purple and Gold to a 57-25 win over the host Blue Devils.

Southern (2-5) led 6-0 as senior Chase Bailey scored his first of six touchdowns on a seven-yard run.

Beallsville (1-4) took a 7-6 with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Perkins to Kyon Falkenstien. The hosts added 12 points to their advantage, with an 84-yard interception return by Brandon Louden, and then a 36-yard touchdown pass from Perkins to Louden.

Southern got six points back before the end of the first quarter, with Bailey breaking a 62-yard touchdown run. Bailey’s nine-yard touchdown run in the second quarter cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 19-18 at halftime.

The Purple and Gold regained the lead with a 30-yard touchdown run by Bailey in the third quarter. Bailey then scored twice in the finale, first on a five-yard run, and then on a 28-yard run, making Southern’s lead 38-19.

Josh Stansberry made it into the end zone on a 27-yard run, but Louden returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, keeping the margin at 17.

Stansberry made Southern’s lead 50-25 with a 62-yard run, and then Derek Griffith put the cherry on top of the 57-25 win with a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown.

For the game, SHS had a 29-to-22 advantage in first downs. Southern outgained BHS 713-to-287 in total offensive, including 632-to-37 on the ground. Both teams turned the ball over twice. The Tornadoes were penalized 11 times for a total of 130 yards, while Beallsville was sent back six times for 36 yards.

Bailey — who completed his only pass attempt for 45 yards to Damien Miller — led the Purple and Gold with 357 yards and six touchdowns on 21 carries, to go with one 31-yard reception.

Stansberry finished with 125 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, and caught one pass for four yards. Jonah Diddle had 78 yards on 14 carries, Blake Shain earned 54 yards over five totes and one catch, Kyeger Roush ran three times for 17 yards, while Griffith picked up two yards on his only carry.

Andy Doczi completed 3-of-6 passes for 36 yards in the win.

For Beallsville, Perkins completed 9-of-28 passes for 250 yards. Louden had a game-best seven receptions for 179 yards and a score, while Wyatt Moore led the hosts on the ground with 39 yards on six carries.

Southern will be back in Racine on Friday to host Bridgeport.

