Bobcats to face six MAC opponents

ATHENS, Ohio — A compacted season, but a season none the less.

The Ohio University football team recently released its 2020 schedule, featuring six games, all in the Mid-American Conference.

The Green and White begin the year on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Central Michigan. The Chippewas — who won last season’s MAC West Division — have four straight wins over Ohio in the head-to-head series.

The Bobcats will be in Peden Stadium for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 10 against Akron. The Zips were winless last year and have lost 11 of their last 12 meetings with the Bobcats. Akron hasn’t won in Peden Stadium since 2004.

Next, Ohio meets archrival Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Yager Stadium in Oxford. The RedHawks — reigning MAC champions— have claimed two wins in a row in the Battle of the Bricks.

The Bobcats’ first Saturday game and first of back-to-back home games is on Nov. 28 against Bowling Green. The Falcons — who were fifth in the MAC East Division last season — have lost their last four games against Ohio.

Ohio will host Buffalo on Dec. 5, with the Bobcats looking for a third straight win in the head-to-head series.

The Green and White take to the road for the final time on Dec. 12 at Kent State. Ohio has won six in a row against the Flashes.

OU tied with Buffalo and Kent State for second in the MAC East a year ago.

The Mid-American Conference celebrates its 75th anniversary this season, and the 24th MAC Football Championship game will be on Friday, Dec. 18.

The Bobcats have had five consecutive winning seasons, and have claimed victory in three straight bowl games.

Start times have yet to be determined.

2020 Ohio Football Schedule

Date Opponent

11-4 at Central Michigan

11-10 vs. Akron

11-17 at Miami

11-28 vs. Bowling Green

12-5 vs. Buffalo

12-12 at Kent State

12-18 MAC Championship

Ohio's Ryan Luehrman makes a first down catch along the home sideline, during the Bobcats' 39-36 loss on Oct. 12, 2019, in Athens, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

