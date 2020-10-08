Wahama, Point end seasons at state

WHEELING, W.Va. — Regardless of placement, it was an experience worth taking in.

Wahama ended up seventh in Class A and Point Pleasant finished eighth in Class AA after the completion of the 2-day WVSSAC Golf Championships held Wednesday and Thursday at the Robert Trent Jones Course at Ogelbay Resort.

The White Falcons ended up seventh after each daily round, carding efforts of 310 and 296 for a final tally of 606. WHS ended up being 180 shots over par and finished ahead of only Webster County (634) in the 8-team field.

St. Mary’s won the Class A team title with a 523, finishing 16 shots ahead of runner-up Moorefield (539). Williamstown (548) and Pocahontas County (589) completed the top half of the field, with Sherman (598) and Notre Dame (603) ending up in the fifth and sixth spots.

Blake Lewis of Parkersburg Catholic claimed state medalist honors with a 15-over par effort 157, posting scores of 81 and 76 over 36 holes. Justin Doerr of Wheeling Central was six shots off the pace with a 163.

Wahama — which doesn’t have a single senior on its roster — was led by sophomore Connor Ingels with efforts of 95 and 93 for a 188. The 46-over par rounds left him tied with Anthony Rogers of Notre Dame for 14th place overall.

Junior Ethan Mitchell tied for 29th with splits of 101 and 112 for a final score of 213, while freshman Brycen Bumgarner carded efforts of 114 and 103 to finish tied for 33rd with a 217.

Sophomore Ethan Gray also shot 118 and 100 over two days for a 35th place effort of 218.

Shady Spring captured the Class AA championship with a wire-to-wire winning tally of 519, finishing seven shots ahead of runner-up North Marion (526) in the 8-team field.

Robert C. Byrd (527), Keyser (531) and Herbert Hoover (549) completed the top five positions, with Roane County (560) and Winfield (575) also coming in ahead of PPHS.

The Black Knights — who have two seniors on their roster — posted splits of 337 and 309 to finish with a 220-over par tally of 646.

Todd Duncan of Shady Spring posted the lowest individual rounds each of the two days and claimed Class AA medalist honors with efforts of 77 and 78 for a 13-over total of 155.

Michael Harris of North Marion was the overall runner-up, ending up six shots back with a 161.

Sophomore Brennan Sang led Point Pleasant with a 31st place effort of 204, which ended up splitting as 107 and 97 for a 62-over par tally.

Sophomore Joseph Milhoan was 35th with a 77-over par score of 219, going 112 and 107 over each round. Senior Kyelar Morrow shot 118 and 105 for an 81-over par tally of 223 for 36th place.

Senior Isaac Cradock also carded a 121 and 114 for a 93-over par score of 235, finishing 38th overall.

Wheeling Park claimed a 3-stroke victory in the Class AAA tournament after posting a winning tally of 486. George Washington was the runner-up with a 489.

Ryan Bilby of Brooke posted the lowest individual rounds each of the two days and claimed Class AAA medalist honors with efforts of 77 and 72 for a 7-over total of 149.

Noah Seivertson of Wheeling Park was the overall runner-up, ending up four strokes behind with a 153.

Visit wvssac.org for complete results of the 2020 WVSSAC Golf Championships held at Ogelbay Resort.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama sophomore Ethan Gray hits a chip shot during a Sept. 22 golf match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.9-WAH-Gray.jpg Wahama sophomore Ethan Gray hits a chip shot during a Sept. 22 golf match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Brennan Sang hits a tee shot during a Sept. 22 golf match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.9-PP-Sang.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Brennan Sang hits a tee shot during a Sept. 22 golf match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.