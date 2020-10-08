Lady Marauders sweep River Valley

BIDWELL, Ohio — Nearly a month later, and not all that much had changed.

The Meigs volleyball team — which topped River Valley 3-1 on Sept. 8 in Rocksprings — met with the Lady Raiders in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action on Wednesday in Gallia County, this time winning in straight sets.

The Lady Marauders (7-9, 3-6 TVC Ohio) took their first lead of the night at 8-7, and led the rest of the way to the 25-19 win in the opening game.

River Valley (5-8, 1-6) led 1-0 in Game 2, but gave up the next two markers and didn’t lead again, with Meigs winning 25-17.

RVHS led by as many as seven points, at 19-12 and 20-13, in Game 3, but the Lady Marauders were in front at 21-20. River Valley tied it at 22, but surrendered the next three markers, falling 25-22 in the finale.

Mallory Adams posted a game-best 15 service points for the Maroon and Gold. Kylee Mitch ended with 10 points, while Mallory Hawley and Hannah Durst claimed seven points each. Andrea Mahr and Baylee Tracy contributed three points apiece to the winning cause.

Jaden Bradley led the Silver and Black with nine service points, followed by Javan Gardner with eight and Malerie Stanley with five. Mikenzi Pope and Sydnee Runyon had three points apiece in the contest.

Meigs was back home against Vinton County on Thursday, while RVHS welcomes Wellston to Bidwell on Friday.

