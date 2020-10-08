Lady Eagles fend off Southern

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — No slowing them down.

The Eastern volleyball team won its fifth match in a row and its ninth in 10 tries on Tuesday at ‘The Nest’, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Southern by a 3-1 tally.

EHS (13-5, 8-1 TVC Hocking) — which also won 3-1 at Southern on Sept. 10 — began Tuesday’s bout with a 25-13 victory and then followed it up with a 25-8 win.

Southern (3-12, 3-6) won the third set by a 25-22 clip, ending Eastern’s streak of 14 straight sets won.

The Lady Eagles responded with a 25-11 victory in Game 4, capping off the 3-1 triumph.

Sydney Sanders led the Lady Eagle service attack with eight aces, followed by Brielle Newland with five. Olivia Barber claimed a pair of aces in the win, while Jenna Chadwell and Tessa Rockhold had an ace apiece.

Emilee Barber led the Lady Tornadoes with a pair of aces, followed by Cassidy Roderus, Gracie Hill, Kayla Evans and Kylie Gheen with an ace apiece.

At the net, Eastern was paced by Olivia Barber with 12 kills and a block. Chadwell posted nine kills in the win, Layna Catlett added seven kills and a block, Megan Maxon earned six kills and a block, while Rockhold finished with five kills and two blocks. Sanders and Newland had two kills each, with Sanders picking up a team-high 15 digs, and Newland claiming a match-best 24 assists.

Gheen paced Southern’s net attack with four kills and two blocks. Evans was next with three kills, followed by Kelsey Lewis and Chloe Smith with two kills each. Logan Greenlee marked one kill and one block for the guests, Roderus added a kill, Emilee Barber chipped in with a team-best 14 assists, while Evans led the team’s defense with 13 digs.

Both teams were back in action on Thursday, with Southern hosting Federal Hocking, and Eastern visiting Waterford.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

