Black Knights blank Poca, 4-0

POCA, W.Va. — A near-perfect performance.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team scored a pair of goals in each half and surrendered only two shots on goal Tuesday night during a 4-0 victory over host Poca in a non-conference friendly held in Putnam County.

The visiting Black Knights (7-4-4) outshot the Dots by a sizable 19-6 overall margin, which included a 10-2 edge in shots on goal. PPHS held possession for nearly 60 percent of the contest, had nine of the 11 corner kicks and also committed 13 of the 22 fouls.

Point Pleasant started with a fury early on, placing three quick shots on goal before having the ball end up with Colton Young on the right side.

Young dribbled through a double team and found Adam Veroski in the middle, then Veroski slid a pass through to Brooks Gilley from 16 yards out.

Gilley buried the shot on the low side of the goal in the second minute, making it a 1-0 contest.

Young made it a 2-goal lead in the 37th minute after Young tracked down a long pass in stride from the foot of Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy. Young hauled in the pass, made a single cutback and successfully shot low and to the right of the keeper from 12 yards away.

Watkins-Lovejoy added a goal in the 46th minute following a Gilley pass from 18 yards out. Watkins-Lovejoy made a pair of touches, beat a defender and then the goalie with a low toe poke to the right side.

Watkins-Lovejoy completed the 4-goal triumph in the 55th minute following a long throw-in pass from Cale McCutcheon. The pass ended up getting cleared back out to McCutcheon, who then found Watkins-Lovejoy on the left side from inside 20 yards.

Watkins-Lovejoy made a touch and fired a shot from 13 yards out into the upper left corner.

Luke Pinkerton and Hunter Bonecutter each made a save in securing the shutout for PPHS.

Point Pleasant hosted Spring Valley at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and returns to action Saturday when it hosts University at 3 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

