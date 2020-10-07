Lady Knights sweep Wahama

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Lady Knights had more firepower … and ultimately won the war because of it.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team produced 17 more kills than visiting Wahama and eventually cruised to a 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 victory on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup of Mason County programs.

The Lady Knights (6-4) fell behind early in each of the first two games before rallying back for a contested 2-0 match lead, but the hosts never trailed in Game 3 and gradually rolled to a 12-point win in the finale.

The Lady Falcons (8-4) built leads of 2-0, 8-6 and 11-9 early in Game 1, but PPHS broke serve to knot things up at 11-all before reeling off seven straight points for its first lead at 18-11. WHS closed back to within five at 18-13, but ultimately never came closer.

Point Pleasant scored seven of the final 10 points to claim the 9-point win and a 1-0 match lead.

WHS again jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead in Game 2, but the hosts grabbed their first lead at 8-7 and ultimately turned a 17-14 edge into a 22-14 lead with five consecutive service points.

Wahama was never closer than 24-21 and Point broke serve to wrap up the 4-point win and a 2-0 match lead.

The Lady Falcons managed a 1-all tie in Game 3, but the Lady Knights rallied by building leads of 5-1, 18-10 and 24-11 before completing the 3-game sweep.

Addy Cottrill led the PPHS service attack with 13 points and seven aces, followed by Katelynn Smith with 11 points and Baylie Rickard with eight points.

Tristan Wilson was next with seven points, while Kianna Smith and Brooke Warner respectively chipped in three points and one point. Rickard, Wilson and Katelynn Smith also had two aces apiece.

Wilson led the net attack with 19 kills and Cottrill added eight kills, with Warner and Kierra Smith each contributing a kill each. Rickard had two blocks and a team-best 21 assists.

Chloe Oldaker and Abby Pauley led the WHS service attack with six points each, followed by Emma Gibbs and Mary Roush respectively added three and two points. Hailey Darst, Harley Roush and Bailee Bumgarner also had a single point apiece in the setback.

Gibbs led the net attack with six kills and Emma Young was next with two kills. Darst, Oldaker, Pauley and Alyssa VanMeter also had a kill each in the setback. Oldaker also added two blocks and three assists, both team bests.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it travels to Charleston Catholic. Wahama heads to Parkersburg Catholic on Thursday.

