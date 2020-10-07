Lady Marauders win at Warren

VINCENT, Ohio — Back on the road and back in the win column.

In its first trip out of Meigs County in 11 days, the Meigs volleyball team snapped a three-match skid, defeating non-conference host Warren 3-1 on Tuesday in Washington County.

Meigs (6-9) led by as many as nine points, at 19-10, in the opening game, but Warren (2-16) fought back to tie it at 24. MHS scored the next two markers, however, going up 1-0 in the match with a 26-24 win.

The Lady Warriors’ first lead of the night came at 1-0 in Game 2, but the Lady Marauders took the next five points and led the rest of the way to the 25-18 victory.

There were four lead changes in the third game, with Warren taking the edge for good at 12-11. WHS won the third by a 25-19 count, forcing a fourth game.

The teams were tied four times through the first 10 points of Game 4, with the final tie coming at 5-5. The Maroon and Gold won five of the next six points and never looked back, sealing the 3-1 win with a 25-15 triumph.

Andrea Mahr led the guests with 16 service points, followed by Mallory Hawley with 13. Mallory Adams contributed six points to the winning cause, Hannah Durst and Baylee Tracy added four each. Kylee Mitch chipped in with two points, while Jerrica Smith claimed one.

After visiting Logan on Wednesday, Meigs will get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division at home against Vinton County on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

