Lady Rebels top East, Belpre

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Back in the win column in a big way.

The South Gallia volleyball team ended a five-match skid with a straight games sweep of non-league guest Sciotoville East on Monday, and then avenged a Sept. 10 setback to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division foe Belpre in straight sets on Tuesday in Gallia County.

On Monday, the Lady Rebels (4-10, 1-8 TVC Hocking) trailed 2-1 in the opener, but took the edge at 3-2 and never looked back on their way to the 25-14 win.

After a 1-1 tie in Game 2, SGHS led the rest of the way to a 25-9 victory. The Red and Gold scored the first seven points in the finale, leading wire-to-wire en route to the 25-15 triumph.

Cara Frazee led the Lady Rebels with 15 service points, including four aces. Natalie Johnson contributed 12 points and four aces to the winning cause, Emma Shamblin added 10 points, while Makayla Waugh chipped in with six points and an ace. Payton Halley and Ryleigh Halley had five points apiece, with three aces and an ace respectively.

On Tuesday, SGHS led for the first time at 20-19 and held on for a 25-21 victory.

After five lead changes in the second set, the teams were tied at 18. South Gallia scored the next three points and led the rest of the way to the 25-22 triumph.

Game 3 featured four lead changes, all of which came before an 11-all tie. The Lady Rebels won the next two points and were ahead for the rest of the night, ultimately sealing the sweep with a 25-19 win.

Ryleigh Halley paced SGHS with 10 service points, followed by Waugh with nine. Johnson and Bella Cochran claimed six points apiece for the victors, Frazee added five, Shamblin picked up four, while Payton Halley had one marker.

Next, the Lady Rebels are set to invade Trimble on Thursday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

South Gallia junior Cara Frazee (20) goes up for a block in front of teammate Emma Shamblin (21), during the Lady Rebels’ match against Eastern on Sept. 17 in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.8-SG-Frazee.jpg South Gallia junior Cara Frazee (20) goes up for a block in front of teammate Emma Shamblin (21), during the Lady Rebels’ match against Eastern on Sept. 17 in Mercerville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.