Point, Williamstown play to scoreless tie

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A defensive evening.

The Point Pleasant and Williamstown girls soccer teams battled through 80 scoreless minutes in a non-conference match on Tuesday at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (7-3-2) — who fell at Williamstown (9-2-1) by a 3-0 count on Sept. 29 — were outshot 18-to-2 in the first half on Tuesday. WHS had a 9-to-2 edge in shots on goal and a 6-to-1 advantage in corner kicks in the opening 40 minutes.

After the break, WHS fired seven more shots, with five on goal. One of Point Pleasant’s two shots in the second half were on goal. Williamstown claimed all-5 corner kicks in the second half.

PPHS junior Elicia Wood stopped all-14 shots that came her way, while Williamstown junior Sophie Folwell earned a trio of saves.

The Lady Knights return to action on Thursday at Poca.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

PPHS junior goalkeeper Elicia Wood (28) snags one of her 14 saves in front of Williamstown junior Ella McMullen (11), during the scoreless tie on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.8-PP-Wood.jpg PPHS junior goalkeeper Elicia Wood (28) snags one of her 14 saves in front of Williamstown junior Ella McMullen (11), during the scoreless tie on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Lady Knights junior Chloe DeWeese (center) clears the ball from in front of the goal, during Tuesday’s 0-0 draw in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.8-wo-PP-DeWeese.jpg Lady Knights junior Chloe DeWeese (center) clears the ball from in front of the goal, during Tuesday’s 0-0 draw in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant freshman McKenna Young (10) breaks away from a Lady Yellowjacket, during Tuesday’s non-conference match at OVB Track and Field. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.8-wo-PP-Young.jpg Point Pleasant freshman McKenna Young (10) breaks away from a Lady Yellowjacket, during Tuesday’s non-conference match at OVB Track and Field. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS junior Kady Hughes (center) passes around Williamstown senior Camryn Irvin (right) during the scoreless tie on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_10.8-wo-PP-Hughes.jpg PPHS junior Kady Hughes (center) passes around Williamstown senior Camryn Irvin (right) during the scoreless tie on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

