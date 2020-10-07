Cotterill headed to state golf tourney

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — For the second time in three years, the Ohio Valley Publishing area will have at least one representative competing at the Division II girls state golf tournament.

And this time, it will be Meigs — not Gallia Academy — that makes this historic trip.

Senior Caitlin Cotterill became the first girls golfer in Meigs history to qualify for the state tournament after earning the individual berth on Tuesday at the Division II Southeast District girls golf championship held at Pickaway Country Club in Pickaway County.

Cotterill — who finished ninth at districts a year ago — ended up as the overall runner-up at Tuesday’s affair after carding an 85 while picking up the individual state berth. Cotterill shot 9-hole splits of 41 and 44 on the front and back.

Westfall junior Maddi Shoults shot an even par round of 72 to claim district medalist honors for a second consecutive postseason. The Lady Mustangs also earned the district team title and a state berth with a 12-stroke victory over the field.

Westfall posted a winning tally of 376, while Sheridan (388) edged Gallia Academy (393) out by five shots for the runner-up position.

Crooksville (423) also slipped past the Lady Marauders (424) by a single stroke for the four spot. Waterford was sixth out of six teams with a 439.

Cotterill — the D-2 Southeast sectional runner-up a week earlier — will join Westfall at the OHSAA Division II girls championships on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17, at the Ohio State University Gray Course in Columbus.

The Blue Angels — who competed at state after winning the 2018 D-2 district team title — were led by Maddi Meadows and Lilly Rees with matching efforts of 93.

Abby Hammons was next with a 103 and Emma Hammons completed the tally with a 104. Avery Minton also carded a 109 for GAHS.

Kylee Robinson followed Cotterill for MHS with a 99, with Olivia Haggy adding a 109. Shelby Whaley completed the Meigs team score with a 131, while Lorena Kennedy shot a 134.

It was the final high school golf match for Rees and Minton at Gallia Academy, as well as Robinson, Haggy and Whaley at Meigs.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Division II Southeast District girls golf championships held at Pickaway Country Club.

Gallia Academy junior Abby Hammons hits a shot from the fairway on hole No. 18 during the Division II Southeast sectional tournament held Sept. 28 at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_GA-AbbyH.jpg Gallia Academy junior Abby Hammons hits a shot from the fairway on hole No. 18 during the Division II Southeast sectional tournament held Sept. 28 at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs senior Caitlin Cotterill knocks in a putt on the 14th hole during the Division II Southeast sectional tournament held Sept. 28 at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/10/web1_MHS-Cotterill.jpg Meigs senior Caitlin Cotterill knocks in a putt on the 14th hole during the Division II Southeast sectional tournament held Sept. 28 at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

