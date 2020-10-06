Gallia Academy blanks Tigers, 3-0

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — You can’t lose if they don’t score.

Gallia Academy pitched a shut out on Saturday in Pickaway County, with the Blue Devils claiming a 3-0 victory over non-conference host Circleville.

The Blue Devils (9-1-2) broke the scoreless tie at the 21:18 mark of the first half, with Colton Roe taking a long throw from Bode Wamsley down the sideline and finding the back of the net.

Brody Wilt gave the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead 15:02 into the second half, scoring on a penalty kick.

The cherry on top of the 3-0 win came from Maddux Camden, who scored on an assist from Brody Wilt with 17:19 to play.

Bryson Miller picked up the shut out in goal for Gallia Academy.

After visiting Chesapeake on Tuesday, GAHS will travel to Fairland on Thursday for its final of seven straight road games.

By Alex Hawley

