Golf season ends for ‘Does, Eagles

McDERMOTT, Ohio — Both Southern and Eastern had their respective golf seasons come to an end on Monday afternoon at the 2020 Division III Southeast District golf championships held at Elks Country Club in Scioto County.

Ten teams and 16 schools were represented at the event overall, but only one team and one individual qualifier would end up moving on to the state level … and neither of those things ended up going to the Tornadoes nor the Eagles.

Southern — which qualified for districts as a sectional runner-up — placed 10th out of the 10 teams with a 398. Eastern had only one golfer compete and therefore did not have a team score.

West Union claimed the district team title and earned the state berth with a winning tally of 328, finishing two strokes ahead of runner-up Crooksville (330).

Manchester junior Daulton McDonald won medalist honors and earned the individual state berth with a 2-over par round of 74. Gavin Baker of South Webster just missed the state cut with a runner-up effort of 75.

Eastern junior Ethan Short led the locals with a 23rd place effort of 89 after posting scores of 43 and 46 on the front and back nines.

Senior Ryan Laudermilt led SHS with matching 9-hole efforts of 47 en route to a 94. Classmate Jacob Milliron fired a 46 and 49 to finish the day with a 95.

Junior Tanner Lisle was next with a 52 and a 49 for 101, while senior Lance Stewart completed the Tornado tally with a 56-52 for a final total of 108.

Senior David Shaver also carded matching 58s en route to a 116 for SHS, which finished the 2020 campaign as the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division runner-up.

TVC Hocking champion Belpre was fifth overall at districts with a 343, while Waterford was seventh with a 379 and Federal Hocking was eighth with a 380. The Lancers and Wildcats respectively placed third and fourth in the TVC Hocking this fall.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Division III Southeast District golf championship held Monday at Elks Country Club.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

