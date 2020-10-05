Rio Grande women outlast Asbury

WILMORE, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande grabbed a lead it would never relinquish in the opening minutes of the match and then held on down the stretch to post a 2-1 win over Asbury University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference women’s soccer action.

The RedStorm improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in league play as a result of the win. Head coach Tony Daniels’ club holds a 1/2-game lead over Carlow University for the top spot in the RSC standings.

Asbury, which was picked No. 2 in the RSC’s preseason coaches’ poll, fell to 0-3-1 overall and 0-1-1 against conference foes with the loss.

Rio Grande took the lead just 3:28 into the contest when freshman Glenn White (Middletown, OH) scored off a pass from Lorna Campos inside the 18-yard box.

The cushion grew to 2-0 just under 7-1/2 minutes into the second half when junior Ashton Snider (Lancaster, OH) headed the ball into the back of the net via a touch from sophomore Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH).

The RedStorm maintained that lead until Asbury’s Amber McIntosh recorded an unassisted marker with 4:42 remaining to slice the deficit in half, but the Eagles never managed another shot as Rio held on for the win.

Asbury finished with a 14-10 advantage in overall shots and a 4-2 cushion in corner kick chances, while both teams were credited with seven shots on goal.

Freshman Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) had six saves in the win for Rio Grande.

Jamie Steele went the distance in goal for the Eagles and recorded five stops in a losing cause.

Rio Grande returns to action next Thursday when it hosts Indiana University-Kokomo for a 5 p.m. kickoff at Evan E. Davis Field.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.