RedStorm men blank Eagles

WILMORE, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande jumped out to a quick lead and then made it stand up with a stifling defensive effort, posting a 2-0 win over Asbury University, Saturday night, in River States Conference men’s soccer action.

The RedStorm improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 against conference foes with the victory.

Asbury slipped to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the RSC with the loss.

Rio Grande scored the only goal it would need just 5:44 into the match when senior Silas Machado (Sao Paulo, Brazil) found the back of the net off of a pass from senior Ewan McLauchlan (Aroch, Scotland).

That’s how things stayed until senior Quinnton Haislop (Jackson, OH) added an unassisted marker with 16:55 remaining to set the final score.

Rio Grande limited the host Eagles to just one shot on the night, finishing with a 21-1 edge in shots overall and a 12-1 advantage in shots on goal.

The RedStorm also had all five corner kick opportunities in the game.

Junior Josh Wilson (Cairns, Australia) went the distance in net for Rio Grande and stopped the lone Asbury shot of the night.

Trey Miller took the loss in goal for the Eagles despite recording 10 saves.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Indiana University-East. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Evan E. Davis Field.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.