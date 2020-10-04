Marauders double up Alexander, 12-6

ALBANY, Ohio — Senior Wyatt Hoover had a career-high 202 yards and scored both touchdowns to lead the Meigs Marauders to a 12-6 win over the Alexander Spartans in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division football contest Friday.

Hoover, who has spent his career as an end, was switched to a wildcat style quarterback after Coulter Cleland was lost for the season due to an injury. Hoover ended up carrying the ball 23 times in the contest.

Both teams overcame numerous turnovers through the game, including trading turnovers on three consecutive plays in the third period. Meigs lost the ball four times on turnovers, with Alexander giving things away three times.

The Marauders received the opening kickoff, and Hoover did most of the damage drove with 65 yards in 11 plays to take the lead. Hoover, who carried seven times for 59 yards in the drive, carried the final two yards for the score.

Meigs couldn’t take advantage of golden opportunities in the first period. The first came after Morgan Roberts blocked a Spartan punt and the second after an Alexander punt went for minus yardage, both giving Meigs good field position inside the Spartan 25.

The maroon and gold, however, were unable to take advantage of those miscues.

The Spartans had their first threat in the third period diving to the Meigs 16, but quarterback Xander Karagosian fumbled and the Marauders Matt Barr pounced on the football.

Alexander tied the game with 11:13 left in the contest, with Neal Logan scoring from 39 yards out — capping a short three play 46 yard drive.

It didn’t take long for the Marauders to break the tie however. On the first play after the Spartans tied the game, Hoover kept and took it down the left sideline. Three Spartans were waiting around the 10, but the senior put his head down and blasted through all three to complete the 65 yard scoring play.

The next two Spartan drives gave them the ball in Meigs territory, but each time Alexander was unable to capitalize on the good field position. The last threat was hampered by a bad snap out of the shotgun losing 24 yard on first and 10 from the Meigs 30.

Meigs held on downs and took over with just under two minutes to go, needing a first down to run out the clock. On second down it appeared that Hoover did just that and then more taking it 52 yards for an apparent score, but a block in the back call moved it back.

Hoover came through again though as Meigs still needed a first down, and the senior kept it for 34 yards for the first down. The maroon and gold were able to run out the clock from there.

Hoover led all rushers with his 202 yards on 23 carries. Abe Lundy added 14 on seven carries. Hoover was five of 12 with two interceptions for 52 yards.

Morgan Roberts caught two passes for 33 yards. Griffin Cleland added one for 12 and Zach Searles one for nine.

Logan Neal led the Spartans with 127 yards in 17 carries. Xander Karagosian, despite being hounded by the Marauder defense, picked up 107 yards in 27 tries.

Karagosian was three of nine passing for 14 yards. Cain failed to complete his only attempt. Cain caught two passes for five yards, and Colton Ashcraft had one for nine.

Meigs ended its three game losing streak and evened its record to 3-3 overall, as well as 3-2 in the TVC Ohio.

Meigs will travel to Oak Hill next Saturday to tangle with the Oaks in this year’s new playoff format with kickoff at 7.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Dave Harris For Ohio Valley Publishing

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.