White Falcons hammer Hundred, 67-22

HUNDRED, W.Va. — The White Falcons ultimately came up one-third short of their opponent’s namesake.

The Wahama football team had 10 different players score a touchdown and produced a season-high in points on Friday night during a 67-22 victory over host Hundred in the first-ever gridiron meeting between the programs in Wetzel County.

The White Falcons (2-3) built their largest lead of the night at 49-0 midway through the second quarter and held a 49-8 lead at the break, with three of those scores coming from either special teams or defense.

Aaron Henry, Andrew Roush and Gavin Stiltner each produced a rushing touchdown in the first quarter for a quick 22-point cushion, then Josh Frye picked off a pass and returned it for a TD at the 11:50 mark of the second canto for a 28-0 lead.

Trey Ohlinger scored after recovering a blocked punt at the 9:38 mark, then Kase Stewart hauled in a touchdown pass from Roush with 7:18 remaining for a 42-0 advantage. Michael VanMatre recovered a fumble 24 seconds later for the final WHS score of the half, making it a 49-0 contest.

The Hornets (0-5) tacked on their first score with 1:36 left in the half, then added another score at the 5:58 mark of the third period to close to within 49-16. Logan Roach and Sawyer VanMatre added third quarter scoring runs for a 61-16 cushion entering the finale.

HHS tacked on its final score with 9:28 left in regulation, then Ryker Humphries completed the 45-point triumph with a TD run with 3:15 remaining.

Wahama outgained the hosts by a 315-223 overall margin in total yards and also finished plus-2 in turnover differential. WHS was flagged six times for 35 yards, while the Hornets were penalized three times for 20 yards.

The White Falcons churned out 285 rushing yards on 26 carries, with Humphries leading the way with 87 yards on four attempts. Sawyer VanMatre was next with 50 yards on four totes, while Stewart and Roach respectively yielded 48 and 47 yards on four carries each.

Roush was 1-of-2 passing for 30 yards, which went to Stewart for the lone aerial score.

Wahama returns to action Friday when it travels to Ravenswood for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

By Bryan Walters

